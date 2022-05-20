Kuo: 2022 11-Inch iPad Pro to Feature Mini-LED Display, Not Just 12.9-Inch Model – MacRumors

Ads

Rather than a mini-LED display being limited to just the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple plans to make the new display technology also available on the smaller 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ next year, according to well respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In an investor note obtained by MacRumors today, Kuo said that alongside a new MacBook Air equipped with a mini-LED display next year, Apple is also planning to bring the display technology to both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. Apple first debuted a mini-LED display this past April in the high-end 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, but the updated 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ did not receive the new display technology.

Despite both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros being just recently updated, we already know some information about what Apple has planned for next year. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is testing using a glass back rather than an aluminum enclosure for the next release of the ‌iPad Pro‌, which could enable wireless charging for the ‌iPad‌. Additionally, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also reports that Apple is exploring the possibility of iPads with displays larger than 12.9-inches, but those shouldn’t be expected anytime soon.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source