Firmware News: Samsung Releases Android 12 for Galaxy M22, Android 13 Beta Prepares for Non Pixel Devices, and More – Updato

By H. Parvez on May 19, 2022 – News

Another week goes by, and just like every other week we already have a tale to narrate. No doubt, news around the OEM industry is always special, but one thing that makes the recent week a bit more unique is the strong fragrance of Android 13. Yes, you’ve read that right. Stay tuned as we unfold stunning facts worth knowing about.

The fact that Samsung masters the art of issuing timely updates are nothing new to anyone who has been in touch with the OEM industry for quite some time now. Whether it be the giant new Android versions for a number of its devices or the monthly security patches, Samsung hardly fails to impress.

Sadly the scenes have been a bit different for the Galaxy M22 users. Even after getting launched in October 2021, when the Android 12 was already officially out, the owners had to bear the waiting game. Luckily, the wait is finally over.

The Android 12 update featuring One UI 4.1 is out for Samsung Galaxy M22. Alongside new skin and a number of goodies, the device’s security bumps up to April 2022 version. Although not the latest, not the earlier ones either.

Speaking of the update in general, it comes with the build number M225FVXXU4BFD8. Currently exclusive for the devices in Saudi Arabia and UAE, you can expect a global release pretty soon.

Soon after releasing the One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy M22, Samsung didn’t waste much time offering the users of Galaxy A22 a share of the same. Bagging the version number A225FXXU3BVD8, the new update brings Android 12 alongside Samsung’s refreshed skin to the devices in Russia. Don’t worry; the new firmware should hit the global shore in the upcoming weeks.

The brand new update for Galaxy A22 is not just about Android 12; instead, it features an April security patch. Considering the fact that the company is already planning to come up with the June variant, April smells a bit outdated. Nevertheless, an update always brings excitement, and the case with Galaxy A22 is no different.

It seems like Samsung isn’t planning to leave any stones unturned, especially when the call for making Galaxy S22 the most complete and efficient smartphone to date is urgent. This is probably the reason; just a month apart from the previous update and the devices are preparing to level up once more already.

As of now, the new firmware is exclusive to the Snapdragon-powered devices. The ones loaded with Samsung’s Exynos chip are on the line to get the update next. Speaking of the firmware version, the recent update that weighs somewhere around 350 MB, bags the generic build number, looks something like this: S90xEXXU2AVE4. In case you don’t know, the term “x” alters depending on the concerned smartphone.

Do you remember when Oppo’s Find X2 series became one of the first devices to taste the Android 11 beta upfront? If so, you’ll be able to recall Find X3 Pro getting the beta build Android 12 pretty quickly as well. Guess what? History is about to repeat itself, but a new device is about to meet a new OS this time. Oppo Find X5 Pro has recently been listed among the first non-Pixel smartphones which would access the Android 13 beta.

Realme is currently dealing with the same kind of storyline. After having the Realme GT, the opportunity to experience the beta build of Android 12 Realme GT2 Pro is about to have similar experiences with Android 13. The scenes around Android 13 updates are still hazy, but the level of excitement is sky touching with every passing day.

OnePlus has released Android 12 based firmware for the Nord variant. Currently the OTA update is available only for the Indian users.

Weighing 4GB, the update packs the April 2022 security patch alongside a number of quality.

The journey of Asus’s Android 12 update dates back to December. The one which started with Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, has reached Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro this time around.

The 2020 released devices have bagged a new firmware that comes with a version number, 31.0210.0210.250 (yes for both models)

That wraps up the discussion on the latest firmware updates from over the week. With Android 13 knocking at the door, you already know that scenes are about to get interesting in the upcoming days.



May 19th, 2022

