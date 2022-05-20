Take the iPhone 13 Pro Max home for under Rs. 5000, but there's a catch – HT Tech

Ads

Apple iPhone 14 launch is expected around September-October this year. Till then, iPhone 13 and its other models are the ones ruling the market with premium features and performance. Apple launched iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max in addition to the standard iPhone 13 last year. The most expensive one among these is the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This premium iPhone can be now yours at the lowest possible take-home rate. Flipkart is offering great deals on several iPhones. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max deal though is phenomenal! You can get one for under Rs. 5000! Sounds unbelievable? It’s possible in reality. Though, there is a specific way to claim this deal. Here’s everything explained for you.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR display with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. The iPhone 13 Pro Max packs the latest A15 Bionic Chip. The iPhone also boasts an advanced triple 12MP camera system with Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras. You get it originally priced at Rs. 1,29,900. However, Flipkart is offering several deals and offers to make the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max fall to an all-time low. One of the ways is to buy this iPhone through the EMI option. The EMI option starts at Rs. 4,440 per month. On several bank cards, you can buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max with this deal.

But you need to note here that the EMI is for 36 months along with an additional 15 percent interest. That means, by the end of the whole transaction, it will cost you around Rs. 1,62,109. This definitely doesn’t sound great. Though, it will be a great way to segregate the large wholesome amount of iPhone 13 Pro Max into smaller, much more affordable, segments. However, the point is, that you can take it home by paying just a few thousand rupees. It will certainly appeal to die-hard iPhone fans.

Besides this EMI option, you can also buy the iPhone while paying the whole amount at once. The best part is you will be eligible to get Rs. 4000 instant Discount on HDFC credit cards and debit cards. Besides that, you can trade-in your old smartphone to get an additional discount. Let’s say, if you exchange an old iPhone 11 then you will get an Rs. 13,800 discount.

Though, we suggest you read the essential requirements on Flipkart before buying iPhone 13 Pro Max.

