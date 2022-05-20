Devour Launching New NFT Collection, The Industry, Bringing Lifetime of VIP Rewards to Holders – EIN News

Ads

Devour presents The Industry NFTs

Exclusive NFTs a Tribute to Restaurant Workers and Fans

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Devour, LLC, the first web3 project built for real-world restaurants’ needs to delight guests, retain workers, and grow their brands, today announced the impending launch of The Industry—an NFT collection of twelve distinct avatars in tribute to restaurant crews. Collectors will gain an immediate mint bonus gift, plus earn monthly points redeemable for VIP rewards such as dining gift cards and other industry incentives.

“There is a lot of buzz around NFTs today, but while many appear as brash images with little utility, Devour has crafted an NFT collection that brings real-world F&B rewards to holders,” said Shelly Rupel, CEO and co-founder at Devour. “These NFTs are not just digital art, but a pass to lifelong VIP experiences at your favorite restaurants and exclusive events.”

“The real-world benefits of this collection are huge,” explains Zachary Piech, co-founder of Enterprise NFT, a consultancy on NFT strategy and marketing for enterprise brands. “Holders of The Industry NFTs will earn monthly reward points, can earn points faster by collecting more NFTs and engaging the Devour community, plus gain access to competitions, random giveaways, live and virtual events, web3 games, exclusive Devour merchandise, VIP partner restaurant perks, and more.”

Devour's token-to-table ecosystem spans the crypto tokens $RESTAURANTS for rewards and upcoming $DPAY for payments; NFTs-as-a-Service (NaaS) for guest loyalty and promotions; the upcoming DevourAPP for readily managing crypto, NFTs, events, ordering, reservations and rewards; and the Devour Foundation dedicated to giving back to restaurant crews.

“Twenty percent of NFT sales go directly to the Devour Foundation,” said Lisa Egbert, COO of the Foundation and co-founder at Devour. “Allowing our NFT buyers to support cherished restaurant workers in partnership with the National Restaurant Association, Golden Rule Charity, plus local and state associations.”

With over 75-years of collective restaurant technology experience, Devour’s founders are as passionate about web3 as they are about restaurants. “We believe casual guests consume, but delighted guests Devour,” adds Chad Horn, COO and third co-founder at Devour. “Creating unique experiences with crypto, NFTs, and interactive technologies is how Devour helps restaurant brands thrill their guests and unlock competitive market advantages.”

HOW TO GET THE INDUSTRY COLLECTION

Follow Devour on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DevourNFTS and join the token-to-table team on Discord with invite https://discord.com/invite/xXJm8nhZxd for exclusive updates.

Devour will announce the time to mint The Industry NFTs in June 2022. These premium NFTs can be purchased with fiat money—credit cards or Venmo—so collectors do not need cryptocurrency to participate.

To learn more about Devour and The Industry collection of NFTs, go to devour.io or visit the Devour booth 7050 at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 21-24.

ABOUT DEVOUR

Devour, LLC drives web3 for restaurants. Founded by industry professionals, the company makes crypto, NFTs and token-to-table technologies lucrative for restaurant brands and engaging for their guests. Devour's web3 ecosystem spans crypto tokens $RESTAURANTS for rewards and $DPAY for payments; NFT collections; turnkey NFT services; the upcoming DevourAPP for events, ordering, reservations, rewards, wallet, and more; and the Devour Foundation dedicated to giving back to restaurant crews. To learn more, visit https://devour.io

