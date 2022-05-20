Registered Architect – Newark, NJ, US | Jobs – Archinect

Ads

The Architects Alliance is currently looking for qualified recently licensed architects to fill positions within our firm. We expect to fill possibly two salaried full-time positions with benefits including insurance, paid holidays and vacations. The Candidate will be responsible for project development from schematic design through construction administration and will be expected mange projects through all phases of work.

Requirements include:

5-10 years’ experience in architectural design, documentation, and construction administration

Professional degree in Architecture required.

New Jersey license preferred. New York license beneficial.

Confidence in project development, and construction detailing.

Confidence with communication and coordination with engineering consultants.

Candidate will be expected to work as part of a team; however, he/she is also expected to be capable of working independently on projects from schematic design through contract documents, and into construction administration.

Experience with public work is preferred.

Experience in development of specifications is a plus.

Experience in reviewing building codes and local regulations.

Experience with accessibility requirements.

Proficiency in AutoCAD is required.

Revit, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, Sketch Up and 3D modeling experience beneficial.

Our office is located in the heart of the Central Business District in Newark, New Jersey. Public parking is available on-site and the location offers direct commuter access to NJ Transit and PATH train lines.

Please submit your resume and a small sample of your project portfolio for our initial review and consideration for this position.

