Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Leg down has started today – FXStreet

Bitcoin Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels. Market Summary: Bitcoin is retesting supply at (30,000 Major TradingLevel TL3) as Wave (iv) of iii) of C of (2).

Crypto Market Summary: Crypto markets are still in sync with the Nasdaq stocks and today I compare Apple stock to Bitcoin. The first Elliott Wave Impulse structure is in place confirming the downwards direction.

Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Wave (iv) is completed and the first Impulse wave lower is underway. We are currently short and will look to add short positions on rallies and new lows.



Cardano price is in a spot favorable for the bulls and short-term traders as a rally might be in the works. A minor retracement will allow interested buyers an opportunity to accumulate ADA at a discount before catalyzing an explosive uptrend.

Binance Coin price is on a recovery rally and shows promise of a further uptrend. Adding credence to this run-up is the price inefficiency that is likely to propel BNB higher. Binance Coin price crashed to $205 on May 13 as the crypto markets crumbled.

Bitcoin price sideways action signals smart money involvement. A jaw-dropping rally could occur in the very near future. Bitcoin price action is currently distorting severely compared to the previous consolidations within the decline.

Cardano price is preparing for a retest of $0.40 before a massive countertrend rally occurs. Cardano price is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone.

Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.

