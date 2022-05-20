All the new movies and TV shows streaming in March – Boston.com

Ads

By Kevin Slane

While more Bostonians may finally be ready to get their social lives back in full swing with COVID-19 case numbers dropping, March is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Both HBO Max and Disney Plus subscribers will now be able to enjoy Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake, and HBO Max has the streaming debut of Japanese drama “Drive My Car,” which means all 10 of this year’s Oscars Best Picture nominees are now available to rent or stream.

Netflix and Hulu, meanwhile, are releasing many intriguing new series and movies, including “Deep Water,” an erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and “The Girl From Plainville,” a limited series about the Michelle Carter texting suicide case.

Rounding out the streaming highlights with local connections is a pair of shows on HBO Max: Sports fans will want to check out “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (March 6), a new limited series from Adam McKay (“Anchorman”) about the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s and their rivalry with the Boston Celtics. Then there’s “Julia” (March 31), an HBO Max series about the life of celebrity chef and longtime Cambridge resident Julia Child. The series was filmed in the Boston area both before and during the pandemic. It begins streaming March 31.

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in March 2022.

March 1

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

March 2

Against The Ice – Netflix Film

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – Netflix Film

March 3

The Weekend Away – Netflix Film

March 4

The Invisible Thread – Netflix Film

Meskina – Netflix Film

March 5

Beirut

March 8

Autumn Girl

March 9

The Bombardment – Netflix Film

March 11

The Adam Project – Netflix Film

March 12

Dunkirk

March 13

London Has Fallen

March 15

Marilyn’s Eyes – Netflix Film

One Piece Film: Strong World

March 16

A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby – Netflix Film

March 18

Black Crab – Netflix Film

Windfall – Netflix Film

Without Saying Goodbye – Netflix Film

March 21

In Good Hands – Netflix Film

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals – Netflix Film

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 30

All Hail – Netflix Film

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – Netflix Documentary

March 1

The Guardians of Justice – Netflix Series

Worst Roommate Ever – Netflix Documentary

March 2

Savage Rhythm – Netflix Series

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, season 2 – Netflix Family

Midnight at the Pera Palace – Netflix Series

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties, season 2 – Netflix Series

Power Rangers Dino Fury, season 2 – Netflix Family

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – Netflix Documentary

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! – Netflix Comedy

March 4

Lies and Deceit – Netflix Series

Making Fun – Netflix Series

Pieces of Her – Netflix Series

March 7

Good Girls, season 4

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts, season 2 – Netflix Series

Chip and Potato, season 3 – Netflix Family

Last One Standing – Netflix Series

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You – Netflix Comedy

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries – Netflix Documentary

Bryon Baes – Netflix Series

Queer Eye Germany – Netflix Series

The Last Kingdom, season 5 – Netflix Series

March 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, season 7

Karma’s World, season 2 – Netflix Family

Kotaro Lives Alone – Netflix Anime

Love, Life & Everything in Between – Netflix Series

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, season 4 – Netflix Series

Life After Death With Tyler Henry – Netflix Series

Once Upon a Time … Happily Never After – Netflix Series

March 15

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation – Netflix Anime

Catherine Cohen: The Twist …? She’s Gorgeous – Netflix Comedy

Tem Zenko Go – Netflix Family

March 16

Pedal to Metal – Netflix Series

Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives – Netflix Documentary

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank – Netflix Documentary

March 17

Soil – Netflix Series

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question – Netflix Series

Animal, season 2 – Netflix Documentary

Cracow Monsters – Netflix Series

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – Netflix Series

Human Resources – Netflix Series

Is It Cake? – Netflix Series

Light the Night: Part 3 – Netflix Series

Standing Up – Netflix Series

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy, season 2 – Netflix Series

Young, Famous & African – Netflix Series

March 21

Call the Midwife, series 10

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – Netflix Comedy

The Principles of Pleasure – Netflix Documentary

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals – Netflix Film

March 25

Bridgerton, season 2 – Netflix Series

Transformers: BotBots – Netflix Family

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae – Netflix Anime

Mighty Express, season 6 – Netflix Family

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike – Netflix Comedy

March 31

Casual, seasons 1–4

Super PupZ – Netflix Family

March 1

The Aviator

Adaptation

All the Pretty Horses

Are We Done Yet?

Around the World in 80 Days

Blow Up of Blow-Up

Boyz n the Hood

Cameraperson

Diner

Fireboys

Fly Away Home

Gigi

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes) (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation

Starship Troopers

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

The World of Jacques Demy

The Young Girls Turn 25

Urban Legend

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos) (HBO)

March 2

Blade I

Drive My Car

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 4

El Planeta (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga (HBO)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro (HBO)

March 10

Dune

March 18

Halloween Kills (Extended Version) (HBO)

Vlad & Niki

March 23

Fists of Freedom: The Story Of The ‘68 Summer Games

March 24

King Richard

March 25

Degrassi: The Next Generation

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original season 1 premiere

March 31

Moonshot

March 1

One Tree Hill

March 2

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

March 3

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original season 1 premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original season 2 premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original season 1 premiere

The Tourist, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 6

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, series premiere (HBO)

March 7

Teen Titans Go!, season 7A premiere

March 8

Ruxx, Max Original season 1 premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, seasons 1-8

March 10

Dune (HBO)

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original season 1 premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original season 1 premiere

Theodosia, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 12

Victor and Valentino, season 3A premiere

March 13

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, season 1 premiere (HBO)

March 14

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, season 1

March 15

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, documentary premiere (HBO)

March 17

DMZ, Max Original season 1 premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original season 2 premiere

Minx, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 18

Lust, Max Original season 1 premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original premiere

Pseudo, premiere (HBO)

March 20

Amsterdam, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 22

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

March 24

One Perfect Shot, Max Original season 1 premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original season 1 premiere

Starstruck, Max Original season 2 premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 25

Degrassi: The Next Generation

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original season 1 premiere

March 31

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original season 1 premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 premiere

March 1

2 Days in the Valley

8MM

A Madea Christmas

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Blue Velvet

Bringing Down the House

Brothers

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Choice

Crash

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Demolition Man

The Descendants

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Disaster Movie

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Feel the Noise

The Firm

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

Fright Night

G

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Gift

Gigli

Glory

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Insider

Juno

Kiss the Girls

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Look Who’s Talking

Margin Call

The Meddler

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen

Peggy Sue Got Married

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Platoon Leader

Predators

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sahara

The Saint

Savior for Sale

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Shit & Champagne

Show Me The Picture

Single White Female

Spaced Invaders

The Square

St. Elmo’s Fire

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

To Catch a Thief

Transcendence

Trapped

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

March 3

Before Midnight

Oculus

March 4

Fresh

Benedetta

Lantern’s Lane

March 5

Stronger

March 6

﻿Mark, Mary, & Some Other People

March 8

India Sweets & Spices

March 10

American Refugee

March 12

Multiverse

March 14

Hell Hath No Fury

March 15

All Good Things

Nature Calls

You Can’t Kill Meme

March 16

Step

March 17

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

March 19

Captains of Za’atari

I Know Who Killed Me

My Little Pony

March 23

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

March 25

American Siege

March 26

Mass

March 28

The Oscars

Monsters and Men

March 29

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

March 30

Killing Them Softly

March 1

Better Things, season 5 premiere (FX)

Rich Man, Poor Woman, complete season 1 (Viki)

March 3

The Dropout, limited series premiere (Hulu Original)

March 4

Dicktown, season 2 premiere (FX)

March 9

The Thing About Pam, series premiere (NBC)

March 10

The Masked Singer, season 7 premiere (Fox)

Domino Masters, series premiere (Fox)

Good Trouble, season 4A premiere (Freeform)

March 14

Claws, complete season 4 (TNT)

March 16

Young Rock, season 2 premiere (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, season 2 premiere (NBC)

March 18

Life and Beth, complete season 1 premiere (Hulu Original)

Deep Water (Hulu Original)

Masterchef Junior, season 8 premiere (Fox)

Welcome to Flatch, series premiere (Fox)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, complete season 20 (E!)

March 22

American Song Contest, series premiere (NBC)

March 23

Bloods, season 2A (Sky Studios)

March 25

Atlanta, season 3 premiere (FX)

March 29

The Girl From Plainville, three-episode limited series premiere (Hulu Original)

March 30

Name That Tune, season 2 premiere (Fox)

March 31

First Day, complete season 2 (Australian Children’s Television Foundation)

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, complete season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

March 1

Baby Sheba (1975)

Be Cool (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Blacula (1972)

Chronicle (2012)

Coffy (1973)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

Crash (2005)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Flightplan (2005)

Foxy Brown (1974)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Lawless (2012)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Prometheus (2012)

The Proposal (2009)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Spaceballs (1987)

Takers (2010)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

March 4

Lucy and Desi (2022)

March 10

Harina (2022)

March 18

Jalsa (2022)

March 4

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1

March 5

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

March 11

Upload (2022): Season 2

March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1

March 2

West Side Story (2021)

March 11

Turning Red

March 18

Step

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

More Than Robots

March 25

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

March 2

Brain Games: On the Road: Season 1

Broken Karaoke: Season 1, 5 episodes

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 1, 4 episodes

March 4

Russia’s Wild Tiger

March 9

Weekend Family: Season 1

March 11

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

March 16

Big City Greens: Season 3, 5 episodes

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4, 6 episodes

Muppet Babies: Season 3, 2 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends: Season 1, 5 episodes

March 23

Doc McStuffins (Shorts): Season 1

The Doc Files: Season 1

Parallels: Season 1 Premiere

March 30

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season 1

Moon Knight

