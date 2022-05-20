Tesla Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market – MarketWatch

Home Latest News

Tesla Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Abhinav Mishra
Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -0.05% rose 5.14% to $761.61 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index COMP, -0.26% rising 2.76% to 11,984.52 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.75% rising 1.34% to 32,654.59. Tesla Inc. closed $481.88 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
The stock outperformed some of its competitors Tuesday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR TM, +0.26% rose 0.48% to $159.98, General Motors Co. GM, +0.81% rose 2.70% to $38.10, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR HMC, +1.92% rose 2.27% to $25.20. Trading volume (26.3 M) remained 10,093 below its 50-day average volume of 26.3 M.
