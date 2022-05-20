‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Joins Netflix’s Most-Viewed TV of All Time – Variety

Ads

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla

Netflix audiences have been busy tossing their coins to “The Witcher,” and it shows. The second season of the fantasy epic, which blends the genres of horror, action, romance, drama and occasionally comedy, has joined the streamer’s most-viewed TV shows of all time list, amassing 462.5 million hours of view-time.

Season 2, starring Henry Cavill as the titular monster hunter, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey, is now on Netflix’s Top 10 alongside its inaugural season, which garnered 541.010 million hours of viewership during its first 28 days on the streamer.

Both seasons of “The Witcher” focus on the intertwined destinies of three powered individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where magic survives and thrives, and good and evil are not easily identified amongst its many humans, elves and gnomes. Season 2 follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), who is distraught over Yennefer’s (Chalotra) supposed death at the Battle of Sodden and has taken on the role of surrogate father to Princess Cirilla (Allan). He takes Ciri to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, where Ciri meets other Witchers and begins training with them. While elves and humans are preoccupied with a struggle for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt is trying to protect Ciri from the dangers she poses to herself.

At the top of Netflix’s most popular English-language TV shows of all time totem pole include “Stranger Things” Seasons 2 and 3, “You” Seasons 2 and 3, “13 Reasons Why” Seasons 1 and 2 and the limited series “Maid.” The steamy period drama “Bridgerton” has swooned enough subscribers to land in No. 1 with 625.490 million hours watched in the series’ first 28 days on Netflix.



Both seasons of “The Witcher” also wound up on the Top 10 Netflix TV programs in English list for the week of Jan. 3-9, with the second season clinching third place — coming behind “Cobra Kai” Season 4 (107.810 million hours) and British limited thriller series “Stay Close” (91.180 million hours), based on the Harlan Coben novel. All previous seasons of “Cobra Kai,” starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, also made it to last week’s Top 10 for English-language TV, alongside the sophomore season of the recently renewed “Emily in Paris,” “Manifest” and the sixth season of “Queer Eye.”

The most popular TV shows in non-English languages on the streamer this past week include the Colombian love story “Café con Aroma de Mujer” at No. 1, which made its way into the hearts of romantics with 82.98 million hours viewed. K-drama phenomenon “Squid Game” has been on the Top 10 list for 17 weeks in a row now and was joined by newcomers “Rebelde” and “Kitz,” as well as fellow Korean series “Single’s Inferno” and “The Silent Sea.” Season 2 of “The Queen of Flow” and Part 5 of “Money Heist” made the list for their eighth and twelfth consecutive week, respectively.



Over on the English-language film side, “Red Notice” took sixth place in the Top 10 with 11.09 million hours viewed, topped by “Don’t Look Up,” “Mother/Android,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Back to the Outback” and “The Unforgivable.” Notably, “Don’t Look Up” has already taken the silver on Netflix’s top all-time English-language films list with 321.52 million hours of viewing. Newbies on Netflix’s Top 10 non-English language flicks for the week of Jan. 3-9 include “The Wasteland,” “Four to Dinner,” “How I Fell in Love with a Gangster,” “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and “Sin Nombre.”

