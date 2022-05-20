American Finances Updates: $250 Child Tax Rebate, SNAP Benefits, Stimulus Checks… – Marca English

Ads

Our live blog this Sunday, May 15, brings you the latest news on tax refunds, stimulus check programs and child tax credit payments, as well as various money-saving tips.

‘Very, very high’ risk of recession, warns Goldman’s Lloyd Blankfein

There’s “a very, very high risk factor” that the U.S. is headed for a recession, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, +2.53% Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned Sunday.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Blankfein said there is definitely a risk of recession, and that business and consumers should brace for one.

But he added that there’s a “narrow path” for the Fed to use its “very powerful tools” to avoid a recession. “I think they’re responding well,” he told host Margaret Brennan, according to a transcript.

Blankfein added that the Fed has no choice but to keep raising interest rates to slow down consumer demand. “And that’s going to involve some pain,” he said. While noting that some inflationary factors – such as the war in Ukraine and supply-chain crunches – are transitory and will eventually go away, until then, “it’s going to be quite difficult and oppressive” for lower-income individuals as prices rise.

Blankfein said that while inflation has been stoked by extra fiscal spending spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, he doesn’t necessarily blame the government for doing all it could to prevent another financial meltdown. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell admitted last week that the central bank was too slow to start raising interest rates to fight inflation.

College Students Salary Expectations After Graduation

Women expect to earn 0.5% less than men with similar degrees right out of college, the survey also found.

Nearly $104,000. That’s how much college students expect their annual salary will be a year after graduating, according to a survey done by Real Estate Witch.

That’s almost double what the average college graduate salary is today, which is around $55,000.

But the gap between expectations and reality hasn’t always been like this.

Here’s a comparison:

Between the recent survey, and one done in 2019, the expected salary a few years ago was roughly $58,000. Compared to the actual average of $47,000.

Paul McDonald, Senior Executive Director for the global talent solutions firm called Robert Half, talks to Newsy about the reason for such a large gap between what students are expecting, versus what the kind of offers they may ultimately get.

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 82% rise in quarterly profits

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, has disclosed an 82% rise in quarterly profits to a new record of $39.5bn (£32.2bn), boosted by an increase in demand and higher crude prices.

The company, which last week overtook technology group Apple to become the world’s most valuable company, said it would pay an $18.8bn (£15.3bn) dividend and hand $4bn (£3.2bn) in bonus shares to its investors after the better-than-expected performance.

Energy companies such as BP and Shell have posted their highest profits in at least a decade as a result of rising commodities prices fuelled by the unwinding of Covid-19 restrictions around the world and sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Energy prices have also been driven by strong demand in Asia for gas and a cold winter in 2020 which depleted supplies, leaving stocks low as temperatures dropped in the northern hemisphere last year. Profits have risen despite many groups taking a hit from exiting investments in Russia as Brent crude prices have soared by almost 70% to $107.91 (£87.99) a barrel in March compared with a year before.

Amazon’s Bezos again blasts Biden administration on inflation, says it’s most hurtful to the poor

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted on Sunday that inflation is most hurtful to the least affluent in the United States, and criticized President Joe Biden for the second time in a week for his comments on inflation.

“In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves,” Bezos wrote on Twitter. “Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country.”

The comments from Bezos were in response to a thread in which President Joe Biden claimed the U.S. was on track to see its largest yearly deficit decline ever, totaling $1.5 trillion. Biden also took aim at former President Donald Trump, who saw the deficit “increase every single year” in office, he wrote.

On Friday, Bezos called out President Biden over a tweet that said taxing wealthy corporations can help lower inflation. Bezos urged the Disinformation Board to review the tweet.

Euro Is Sliding Toward Dollar Parity for First Time in 20 Years

Europe’s common currency has already slumped to a five-year low near $1.03, buckling from a rush into the greenback as a haven from market turmoil and on the war in Ukraine. That’s led the likes of HSBC Holdings Plc and RBC Capital Markets to predict the two will hit parity in 2022.

Hedge funds are already betting on it. They’ve piled on $7 billion in notional value into options wagers on parity in the past month alone, making it the most popular trade among those looking for a further drop in the common currency.

“The euro itself is not an attractive currency at the moment,” said Francesco Pesole, a currency strategist at ING Groep NV. While the Dutch bank is keeping its official euro forecast for the next six months at $1.05, Pesole admits the dollar’s strength and market volatility means parity is likely.

Fed changes put Hong Kong’s economy under pressure

The Fed’s recent rate hikes have come at a bad time for Hong Kong, which, thanks to its peg to the dollar, must follow suit despite its own weakened economy.

Hong Kong has pegged its currency to the U.S. dollar since 1983, which has helped the city weather economic storms, such as the 1997 Asian financial crisis, and underpinned its status as a major global financial center.

But it also means Hong Kong has little choice but to follow the Federal Reserve’s latest round of rate hikes, the biggest in 22 years.

The city on Friday revised down its GDP growth forecast for 2022 to between 1% and 2%, following a worse-than-expected 4% drop in the first quarter.

United States Strengthens Relationship with ASEAN

The United States sealed an agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to work on upgrading its ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November, following similar agreements the body reached with Australia and China late last year.

Washington will roll out programs worth $150 million in clean energy, maritime cooperation, public health and education.

“The breadth of our discussions reflects how vital the Indo-Pacific and Asean regions are to the United States of America,” said Joe Biden, President of the United States.

ASEAN currently comprises 10 countries in the Southeast Asian region – Burma, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Elon Musk could support Dogecoin to stabilize

Due to red flags in the cryptocurrency market, crypto investors are extremely tense.

Therefore, tycoon Elon Musk has stated that he will help revive the price of a memecoin, Dogecoin.

This cryptocurrency was created as memecoin to mock the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market. However, thanks to its innovative features, it gained a foothold among investors.

Now, Elon Musk is trusted to allow the cryptocurrency to conduct business through Twitter.

In the highly volatile cryptocurrency market, Dogecoin is the tenth most popular cryptocurrency. Memecoin’s current price is $0.09357, with a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a volume of $2.53 billion.

The importance of acquiring a mortgage

A mortgage comes before you have a stake in the home and helps you buy it, but once you acquire the banking responsibility, it also becomes an equity, and that allows you to borrow more money through a home equity loan.

Now, the most common type of mortgage is a 30-year mortgage, but there are also other options such as 15-year fixed-rate loans and adjustable-rate mortgages.

In case you are paying a mortgage or if it has already been paid in full, it is possible to access a home equity loan. This is a type of second mortgage that allows you to use the value of your home to borrow more money.

Read more about Home Equity Loan: What are the differences?

If you live in Puerto Rico and were affected by severe storms, flooding or landslides in the past year, there may be some extra tax relief available to you. For a start, the deadlines for paying your taxes are moved back.

Customers with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) could benefit from their Power Saver Rewards Program.

This gives customers the chance to be paid two dollars per kilowatt per hour (kWh) if they bring down their energy use during certain periods.

Read more here about the free energy program.

The emergence of cryptocurrencies has led to some confusion in the tax world.

It is worth noting that these are in fact taxable under the law.

Some Americans who are still waiting for their tax refund could be in line for a boost to the amount they were set to receive.

This could happen if you have been waiting more than 45 days for your tax refund to come through.

Read more here about the extra tax refund payment.

Anyone who filed a 2020 tax return in Delaware is going to be given 300 dollars by the state.

This is part of the Delaware Relief Rebate Program, as the state looks to give money back to residents.

Read more here about the Delaware stimulus check.

There is a one-off Child Tax Rebate worth 250 dollars for families in Connecticut, USA.

The state is looking to help taxpayers who meet certain income requirements, following a record budget surplus.

Read more here about the child tax rebate.

Hello everyone and welcome along to this Sunday’s American Finances live blog. As we do every day, we will keep you informed with the latest financial news, as well as updates on benefits programs and money-saving tips from the United States.

The nationwide stimulus checks that were sent out at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are not expected to make a return, but several states are sending out money to low- and medium-income families to help offset the increased prices, with inflation having risen significantly in the last few months.

Among all the benefits programs on offer, certain taxpayers in Connecticut could be in line for a 250 dollar child tax credit check after some new legislation was given the green light this week. There will also be information here about your tax refund and how some delays could actually be beneficial.

Given the impact that inflation has had on Americans, we will try to lend a helping hand by providing some money-saving tips.

So, as is the case is every day, there is a lot that will be discussed on this Sunday’s live blog for the latest financial news in the U.S.

You can follow along with all of our updates, with the most recent ones coming nearest the top of this page.

