The iPhone 14 launch date has finally leaked – TechRadar

Ads

TechRadar is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

By Tom Bedford last updated 19 May 22

No surprises here

Judging by precedent, the iPhone 14 should launch on a Tuesday in September — and a leaker just gave us a good idea which Tuesday to mark in your calendar.

According to the Apple-focused site iDropNews, based on information from its own sources, the Apple September Event in 2022 will take place on September 13 – that’s right in the middle of the month. Basically when we expected it.

Take this date with a pinch of salt for now, because so far in advance, it’s possible that this date is just a placeholder for Apple. The company could push the date for a variety of reasons if needs be – and the leaker might just be wrong.

iDropNews does say that Apple will host one event on the 13th, and it might not be the iPhone 14 launch – but since Apple tends to host its iPhone launches on Tuesdays in September, the timings line up.

The site’s sources suggested lots of extra gadgets are coming besides the iPhone 14, though there’s nothing mentioned that we haven’t heard before. Apparently, there will be four iPhone 14s (the standard model is said to come alongside a Max, Pro and Pro Max version), the Apple Watch 8 alongside an ‘Extreme Edition’ for more outdoorsy pursuits, the more affordable Apple Watch SE 2, the AirPods Pro 2, and the new iPad (2022).

With all those new products, it’s possible that the company will host two launch events like it did in 2020 – then, we saw new iPads and Apple Watches earlier than the year’s iPhones. If this happened then September 13 would likely just be for the non-iPhone devices, following the way it happened in 2020, with the iPhone 14 family arriving later.

Since Apple generally announces its launch events a week before they happen, we’ll likely have to wait until September 6 to see if something is happening on the 13th – though leakers might tell us what to expect first.

Tom’s role in the TechRadar team is to specialize in phones and tablets, but he also takes on other tech like electric scooters, smartwatches, fitness, mobile gaming and more. He is based in London, UK.

He graduated in American Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. Prior to working in TechRadar freelanced in tech, gaming and entertainment, and also spent many years working as a mixologist. Outside of TechRadar he works in film as a screenwriter, director and producer.

Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!

Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

TechRadar is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source