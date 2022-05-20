Best tablet deals in the UK for May 2022: From iPads to Samsung Galaxy tablets – Evening Standard

Ads

Since the launch of the first tablet, the iPad in 2010, its popularity has only risen making them a staple in many households across the UK.

In recent years, tablet functions and features have continued to expand meaning they are no longer used as solely a large mobile phone for your technologically-challenged family members.

Instead tablets are now in high demand by all – whether its young people using them to study, workers to make the grind from home that much easier or smart gadget fanatics to link household products together on various apps.

Because of the variety of features out there, knowing which tablet suits your needs isn’t always easy. We’ve tried to simplify it below:

Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve taken out the challenging part of finding the best deals for tablets this month as detailed them below.

Shop tablets directly at:

If you’re looking to buy your first iPad or upgrade an older model, you’ll want to understand the differences between the four types of products they offer. Overall, we found the iPad Air to be the best tablet offered by Apple as the fifth generation model has a faster M1 processor, all day battery life and a great camera. It is also relatively lightweight and offers 5G.

In contrast the iPad Mini is great for those on the go and has a 7.9 inch screen that is ideal for e-book reading or casual browsing. It also has a very high pixel density so even though the screen is small, the quality is great.

The iPad Pro boasts either an 11 or 12.9 inch screen and is aimed primarily at creative professionals as it features a great camera and stylus for designing.

Of course, there is also the normal iPad which is now on its ninth generation and has come on vastly since the first tablet launch. The latest generation features a 10.2 inch screen and a front facing camera. Generally if you’re looking for a more budget option, then this iPad is your go to as it’s priced slightly lower than other Apple iPad models.

If you’re looking for a versatile tablet, then look no further than the Microsoft tablet deals belows as many of its Surface products are 2-in-1 tablet and PC. Both the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X have 13 inch screens so they are great if you’re looking to use the tablet as a laptop regularly.

For students, we recommend the Surface Go 3 which is highly affordable and thanks to the compatibility with the Surface Pen, it works well for note taking and drawing.

Overall, Amazon’s Fire tablets are some of the best value tablets on the market as they include many of the same features as other brands but for a fraction of the price. The main thing to note with Fire tablets is that they are not compatible with Android or Apple – so you won’t be able to use apps such as Gmail or Chrome, instead you will have to reply on Amazon’s App Store where you can download their own apps for photos, web browsing and emails.

We recommend the Fire 7 tablets as a great option for children as they are well built, have decent battery life and come in a range of fun colours. There is also the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 which are fairly similar other than the screen size. If you are looking to use a tablet on the go, the Fire 8 is smaller and more lightweight.

Samsung has released a number of tablets over the years all at various price points designed to appeal to different consumers. If you’re looking for a budget tablet that still works well then the A7 Lite is a good purchase as it has a display of 8.7 inch and is relatively compact.

In contrast, if you’re looking for a top of the range tablet that does it all then the recently launched S8 Ultra is your go to. With the largest screen yet, at 14.6 inches, the S8 Ultra also comes with intelligent battery life, super fast charging and 4K video recording.

There are great deals to be had on other tablet brands too – namely Lenovo and Huawei with models that pack a real punch in the specs sphere.

