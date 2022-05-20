MU Origin 3 is now up for pre-registration on Android and iOS – GamingonPhone

Ads

Pre-registration is now open for MU Origin 3, FingerFun‘s massive free-to-play MMORPG, ahead of its official release for iOS and Android on May 26, 2022. Those who sign up between now and launch will receive a variety of benefits, including the exclusive Sound of Waves avatar frame, an exclusive title, and a variety of in-game money, such as Blessed Gems, Spirit Feathers, and Gold. Starting on May 26, players who log in for two days in a row will earn a special hip-hop fashion costume for their avatar.

MU Origin 3 is a bold reinvention of the original MU franchise, one that abandons the usual 2.5D perspective in favor of full, stunning 3D visuals in a massive environment spanning over 5 million square meters. Explore the highest peaks of the Glacial Peaks, seek the ocean’s deepest depths for riches, and do it all in up to 120 frames per second. Unreal Engine 4 was used to create MU Origin 3, enabling the game’s characteristic free flight combat and realistically generated textures on clothes and armor.

Utas, the creator of MU, sacrificed himself long ago and was reincarnated in a variety of persons throughout history. The devil’s soul, hidden in the Kalima Temple of Giants, got restless as these heroes helped bring peace and order to the globe. Before the world is thrown into chaos, players must travel throughout the magnificent country of MU and halt the resurrection of the Demon God Sagon.

If you’re looking for treasure, comrades, and power, MU Origin 3 is the place to be. Players can also benefit their entire alliance by trading, exchanging rare, high-value items, or selling limited-time rewards at the auction.

There are three major job classes in the game with six branches in total; each job has its own unique set of skills and abilities.

Whatever fantasy players envision themselves in, the sky is truly the limit in MU ORIGIN 3. Pre-registration for MU Origin 3 is now available on Android and iOS. Additional information about the game can be found on its official website.

