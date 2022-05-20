Proposed restaurant with large outdoor space gets the OK from Scio planning commission – MLive.com

Ads

Sam Hill Restaurant

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new restaurant set to bring outdoor family fun to the Ann Arbor area has passed its latest hurdle.

The Scio Township Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plan for the Sam Hill Restaurant on Tuesday, May 17. Because the location features an already-constructed restaurant building, the approved plan focuses on the roughly 7,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a deck, brick pavers and a dirt area, to be added.

Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.

Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your California Privacy Rights (User Agreement updated 1/1/21. Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement updated 5/1/2021).

Cookie Settings

© 2022 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.

Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.

Ad Choices

source