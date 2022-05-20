2021-2022 Tesla Model 3 recalled in Australia – Drive – Drive

Ads

A fault could cause the onboard computer to fail, according to the manufacturer.

Tesla Australia has recalled 4287 examples of its Tesla Model 3, citing a fault with with the onboard computer.

The affected vehicles are stamped Model Years 2021-2022.

The recall notice, lodged with the Department of Infrastructure, says: “Due to a software issue, fast-charging the vehicle may result in the infotainment central processing unit (CPU) overheating.

“If the CPU overheats the centre screen display may lag or appear blank.

“If the centre screen lags or becomes blank, drive mode selection (drive, neutral, or reverse), rearview camera display, window wiper control settings, and warning lights may become unavailable.

“This may increase the risk of a collision resulting in serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users.”

It’s unclear if the fault has caused any local failures, or if the recall is purely precautionary. Tesla Australia doesn’t respond to media enquiries, and is not transparent about its local safety record.

Owners are required to approve an over the air software update to fix the fault.

A full list of vehicle identification numbers for the 4287 vehicles involved in the recall can be found here.

To have your vehicle checked, find your closest Tesla showroom by clicking here.

