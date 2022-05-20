American Finances Updates: How to get Stimulus Checks in May 2022, How to process your Tax Refund faster | Marca – Marca English

Ads

In our live blog this Saturday, May 7, we’ll bring you the latest news on the USA’s most important benefits programs, including the stimulus check programs still running in certain states.

Will Joe Biden cancel student debt?

Earlier this week, the Biden administration indicated that about 40,000 student loan borrowers will be eligible for “immediate” forgiveness. President and founder of Student Debt Crisis Center (SDCC), Natalia Abrams, appeared on CNN to discuss how Biden should go about forgiving student loans.

“This should not be means-tested and more importantly this needs to be automatic. We cannot have another failed repayment program,” Abrams said.

POTUS Joe Biden on building “working” economy

President of the United States Joe Biden tweeted Saturday that his administration is “building an economy that values the dignity of work.” President Biden also claimed the number of people relying on unemployment benefits is at its lowest since 1970.

“When I took office, there were around 20 million people relying on unemployment benefits to feed their families,” Biden wrote. “Today, that number is around 1 million-the lowest since 1970.

“We are building an economy that values the dignity of work.”

Spend your tax refund wisely

Make sure to have a plan on how to spend your tax refund before you get it in the mail. Here are some ideas of how to put your money to good use:

– Pay off debt

– Additional mortgage payment

– Create savings fund

– Home reparations

– Pay overdue bills

– Invest in stock market

– Start a business

Fresh employment figures are out and they show that 8.3 million jobs have been created in Joe Biden‘s first 15 months in office. The president took to Twitter to point out this fact.

The Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Card is used in California to transfer payments related to CalFresh, CalWORKs and other food and cash aid benefits. It is topped up automatically, usually in the first days of each new month.

You can read more here about when the EBT Card should be topped up in the month of May.

If you fail to file or pay your taxes on time, the IRS can hit you with a penalty fee. These can be appealed if you don’t usually file late.

If you are going to have to pay the penalty, though, it’s recommended that you do so as soon as possible to prevent the fee going up and up.

Two of the main benefits programs in the USA are Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Income (SSDI), with payments for each of these schemes paid out monthly.

The May payment for SSI was actually made at the end of April, while the May payment for SSDI will depend on your birthday.

You can read more here about the May payment schedule for SSI and SSDI benefits.

With the tax deadline now well in the past, taxpayers are expecting their tax refunds to be paid any minute now. It normally takes around three weeks for the refunds to be paid, however there are delays, especially in Georgia, where it could end up taking 90 days.

To ensure your tax refund process is correct and that the delay isn’t the result of a mistake on your end, you can check out the IRS’ own ‘Where’s my refund?’ tool.

You can read more here on how to get your Tax Refund as quickly as possible and the problems in Georgia.

Although there are no more stimulus checks at the federal level, several individual states are still oferring stimulus check programs or similar schemes to support their residents.

You can find out here which states are providing stimulus money in May of 2022.

Hello everybody and welcome in to our American Finances live blog this Saturday, May 7. It may be the weekend, but we continue to bring you the latest financial news and updates from across the United States of America.

In today’s blog, we’ll have various guides that explain to you how the US government’s most important benefits schemes work and how you can apply for them. At the state level, several states are still offering stimulus checks or similar programs and we’ll break down what these are and where they’re taking place.

We’ll also be providing updates on IRS tax refunds and why they’re taking so long in some places, especially Georgia. There is a quick and easy tool that you can use to check the status of your specific tax refund application.

People are keen for their tax refunds to come through soon since the April 18 deadline for filing 2021 tax returns is very much in the rearview mirror now. Also, don’t worry if you forgot about the deadline and didn’t pay your taxes yet because that can still be solved without costly penalties. We also have guides that outline how to do that.

As we do in this space every day, we’ll make sure to inform you of the most significant benefits programs, while we’ll also have breaking news from the financial world. If a major deal is going through or if there is a significant development that could affect inflation or gas prices, we’ll bring it to you right here.

There really is a lot to discuss here on this Saturday’s live blog on the USA’s latest financial news, as there is every day, so follow along with all of our updates, with the most recent nearest the top.

