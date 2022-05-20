All-women-led NFT collection hopes to teach more women about the metaverse – WPBF West Palm Beach

Ads

Thursday is the final day of the Permissionless conference, a convention at the Palm Beach County Convention Center focusing on NFTs and the metaverse.

Two women at the convention are making it their mission to show that cryptocurrency is not just a boy’s club.

Madeline Lieber and Elisa Maercklein are the co-owners of Crypto Chicks, a nonprofit organization educating women about the metaverse while encouraging more women to invest in non-fungible tokens.

According to a Pew Research Survey, twice as many men as women invest in crypto, and Crypto Chicks want to change that by making the crypto space more inviting for women.

“I think there has always been this sort of stereotype about crypto that is sort of this very bro/finance culture, and I think one of the things that is exciting about the NFT space is that it is very community-driven and so it’s important to create communities where women see others who look like them,” said Elisa Maercklein, co-owner of Crypto Chicks.

In addition to creating more opportunities for women in the crypto world, Madeline says education is another key component when it comes to cracking barriers for women in cryptocurrency.

“We see this with traditional finance or tech where the first individuals who move into it are male, and that’s a longstanding issue with education and the way that young girls are taught about science and engineering,” said Madeline Lieber, co-owner of Crypto Chicks.

