Apple Event in Spring 2022? Three New Products We Could See – MacRumors

Apple’s first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there’s a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022.



Ahead, we recap some of Apple’s past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year.

Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item tracker, new iPad Pro and 24-inch iMac models powered by the M1 chip, the second-generation Apple TV 4K, and a new purple color option for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.



Apple did not host a spring event in 2020, likely due to COVID-19 being declared a worldwide pandemic in March of that year. Apple still announced new products with press releases that spring, including updated MacBook Air and iPad Pro models on March 18 and the second-generation iPhone SE on April 15.

In 2019, Apple announced several new products with press releases in March, including new iPad Air and iPad mini models, new 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac models, and second-generation AirPods. Apple did go on to host a services-focused event later in the month, where it introduced the Apple Card, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade.

In 2018, the first major product release of the year actually came in February when the full-sized HomePod became available to order, but this is because Apple delayed the speaker’s launch by a few months. Apple went on to host an education-focused event in March at a Chicago high school, where it unveiled the sixth-generation low-cost iPad.

Apple did not host a spring event in 2017, but it did announce the fifth-generation low-cost iPad, a (PRODUCT)RED color option for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and new Apple Watch band options with press releases in March.

Apple is expected to unveil a long list of new products in 2022, and the ones most likely to be announced this March or April with or without an event include a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G, a redesigned 27-inch iMac powered by Apple silicon, and high-end Mac mini configurations also powered by Apple silicon.

Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. If this timeframe proves to be accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March.



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the new iPhone SE will feature a similar design as the current model, with a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID home button, and thicker bezels. Kuo said key upgrades to the device will include 5G support and a faster processor — reportedly the A15 chip as found in the iPhone 13 series.

Apple is rumored to be planning a new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display for release in the first half of 2022, so a March or April announcement is possible. The new 27-inch iMac will support ProMotion, enabling a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother content and scrolling, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of display-related rumors.



Twitter leaker @dylandkt, another source who has proven reliable, claimed that the new 27-inch iMac will feature a similar design as the 24-inch iMac that launched earlier this year, but with a darker color scheme. He also said the computer will be powered by the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips as used in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple is also expected to release new high-end Mac mini configurations powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in 2022, and a March or April announcement would make sense alongside the new 27-inch iMac.



Apple already updated the Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but only for lower-end configurations, with the higher-end models continuing to use Intel processors. Once the 27-inch iMac and Mac mini transition to Apple silicon, the only remaining Intel-based Mac would be the Mac Pro desktop tower.

For more details, make sure to check out our guides on What to Expect From Apple in 2022, Upcoming Apple Products, and Apple’s 2022 Event Plans.

