Terra Price Prediction: Will LUNA Regain Its Market Position? – CryptoNewsZ

Ads

Moving away from today’s conventional cryptocurrencies before we start with Terra price prediction, LUNA has brought about a change as a decentralized financial payment network that replaces the conventional payment stack on the blockchain. Terra uses fiat-pegged stable coins to power price-stable global payments systems.

The unique feature of Terra (LUNA) acts as a major catalyst in entirely removing the hurdle concerning token mining. In a manner, it promotes transparency eliminating the middlemen or permission. Hence instead of the individual cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin etc., the native token of Terra called LUNA, is more like a programmable asset that addresses issues related to speed, scalability, and accessibility. Lets understand the Terra (LUNA) Price Prediction for the future.

Trade Terra Now

From the last few days, Terra (LUNA) rocks the headlines due to sudden price crash. There were many who got wiped out in this crash. To know why LUNA is declining so heavily, it’s essesntial to know the relationship between LUNA and UST.

Terra is a public blockchain protocol deploying a suite of algorithmic decentralized stablecoins which underpin a thriving ecosystem that brings DeFi to the masses. The protocol consists of two main tokens, Terra and Luna.

Terra: Stablecoins that track the price of fiat currencies. Users mint new Terra by burning LUNA. Stablecoins are named for their fiat counterparts. For example, the base Terra stablecoin tracks the price of the IMF’s SDR, named TerraSDR, or SDT. Other stablecoin denominations include TerraUSD or UST, and TerraKRW or KRT.

LUNA: The Terra protocol’s native staking token that absorbs the price volatility of Terra. LUNA is used for governance and in mining. Users stake LUNA to validators who record and verify transactions on the blockchain in exchange for rewards from transaction fees. The more Terra is used, the more LUNA is worth.

UST is an algorithmic stablecoin and its stability is deeply co-related to the LUNA price. If UST loses its peg at $1, then UST is burnt and new LUNA coins are minted. And if UST rises high then LUNA coins are burnt while new UST coins are minted. Therefore, both prices maintain each other’s value. Things got messed up when $285 million worth of UST was liquidated on Curve and Binance.

The UST got de-pegged heavily and Terraform Labs liquidated all their 40K BTC holdings to stabilize the UST peg. This led to a massive crypto crash. Further, LUNA price and UST both started correcting massively. UST lost its peg and the new LUNA coins were minted, which impacted its price heavily. Also, a popular lending protocol Anchor also witnessed huge ANC withdrawals as it offered a 20% yield on UST deposits.

After recent enormous fall in Terra’s value, most to the people have once question in mind that, “Can Terra go back up?” or “Can Terra (LUNA) Ever Recover?”. The CEO of Terralabs, Do Kwon, proposed a revival plan for LUNA. He thinks that he has a solution for this scenario by forking Terra Blockchain The new blockchain would be created alongside a billion luna tokens, which would be distributed among current luna and UST holders, as well as fund development of new Terra apps.

The plan needs to be voted on by luna owners, with a vote scheduled for Wednesday. If passed, we will be able to see the current Terra blockchain renamed to Terra Classic, while the new chain will simply go by Terra by the following timeline:

05/17 – Announcement out

05/18 – Governance proposal out

05/21 – Terra Core release is cut, network launch instructions made available for validators

05/25 – Essential app developer registration completed

05/27 – Genesis file created from final launch snapshot and Network launch

While the initial phase for Terra did not see much acceptability with the masses, it took time for it to build that trust and work towards it. Here are many crypto experts whos opine for price predictions of Terra states that LUNA has immense potential and encourage investors giving glowing recommendations to buy or sell as below for this digital asset:

Based on our Terra (LUNA) price prediction, a long-term increase is expected, the price prognosis for 2027 is $360.817. With a 5-year investment, the revenue is expected to be around +197167659.56%.

Wallet Investor

The price of Terra (LUNA) might trade around $0.00007056 by the end of 2022. Maximum Terra price $0.00007550, and the minimum at $0.00006083. The average price for December might be around $0.00006509.

Long Forecast

LUNA crypto price prediction anticipates Terra price might record considerable recovery this year. The price of LUNA/USD may trade around $0.000255 by the end of 2022 and $0.000379 by 2025.

Digital Coin Price

It seems that the Terra price might reflect a recovery as per the Terra price prediction by analysts. It may easily sail around the $0.00030988 mark by the end of 2022.

Price Prediction

Terra price may cross $0.00033930 if the market sees a good bull run in 2022. Based on the LUNA coin price prediction, its average price for 2022 will be around $0.00030811.

Tech News Leader

The Terra price is forecasted to reach $0.0011382 by the beginning of November 2022. The expected maximum price is $0.0014228, minimum price $0.0009675. The Terra price prediction for the end of 2022 is $0.00142.

Trading Beasts

Trade Terra Now

The only relief factor about the current market condition is that it has not done any discrimination regarding currencies. Most of the fiat, as well as for cryptocurrencies, have met with the same unfortunate fate without any change. However, cryptocurrencies recovered in a short span compared to other financial avenues. Many investors are still apprehending the clash of the remaining titans, considering whether it is really worth investing in cryptocurrencies.

Going by the historical data and analysis, in 2019, Terra has marked moderate performance as it was trading around $1.29 at that time. later, the LUNA coin price faced plunge and for the whole 2020 year, it continued to trade below $1 mark. However, in 2021, LUNA token has registered tremendous performance which took the coin above $90 mark in December 2021.

However, during the initial month of 2022, the price of Terra (LUNA) faced massive plunge and was traded around the $50 mark. Then, it has initiated tremendous recovery which took the LUNA price to an all-time high of $119.18 on April 05, 2022.

Unfortunately, after hitting ATH, the Terra faced a massive price crash almost 99% within a day due to the UST price crash. Then, Luna Foundation Guard announced the compensation to users as Terra ecosystem collapses.

Luna Foundation Guard is looking to use its remaining assets to compensate remaining users of $UST.

Remaining assets:

313 #Bitcoin , 39,914 #BNB, 1,973,554 #AVAX, 1,847,079,725 $UST, 222,713,007 $LUNA#Terra_Luna #BTC #UST #lunaterra #LUNAtics #LUNA #TerraUSD #LunaCoin

— CryptoNewsZ (@cryptonewsz_) May 16, 2022

And hence, the leading crypto exchanges have temporarily suspended withdrawals on LUNA, and the Terra blockchain temporarily halted to prevent governance attacks. Yesterday, the CEO of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon has proposed a revival plan to overcome this situation. With his revival plan, he proposed for a new hard fork that will help sort these kind of design flaws in the ecosystem. However, it is still not clear that if these steps will restore the Luna ecosystem or not. Currently, the price of Terra (LUNA) is around $0.00014 with a market cap of $958,401,799 and a circulating supply of 6,533.49B LUNA and a 24-hour trading volume of $862,656,661. Due to recent LUNA price crash, a lot of traders and investors lost their trust but still a lot of people think that Terra price will recover soon. Let’s explore the Terra price prediction for the next few years and know will LUNA reach $1 again?

From the short-term perspective, Terra (LUNA) is trading under significant bearish pressure. However, our Terra LUNA coin prediction anticipates that the currency will recover moderately but remain at lower price levels in 2022. According to the current scenario for Terra prices, the coin might trade at a minimum price $0.000179. Based on our Terra prediction, the price of LUNA coin might trade at the maximum level of $0.00026.

Terra LUNA coin price prediction by experts suggests the price levels between $0.000193 and $0.00028, Terra crypto may show some resistance, but it can‘t be said with certainty about the price forecast of LUNA as to whether a 2023 would mark the golden era for this crypto coin LUNA. There could be some significant changes in industry scenarios, market positions, economic overruns, policy restructuring, or any other reason for the coin to host its performance for price prediction 2023. According to Terra price prediction 2023, the price of LUNA is expected to cross $0.000289. By the end of the year, Terra is expected to reach a minimum price level of $0.00020.

There are signs that the LUNA coin might get traction in the upcoming years. And despite the recent Terra price crash, some community users still remain optimist for LUNA coin. Hence, the currency will attract much more attention. As per the Terra price prediction 2024, the coin trade with an average price of $0.00026 and a minimum price value of $0.00025. The maximum price of Terra (LUNA) might trade around $0.00030.

Having revolutionized the entire global page of transactions, LUNA price embarks on the voyage of leaving a remarkable footprint on this ecosystem as per our Terra Luna price prediction. Some forecasts around Terra price in 2025 also highlight that LUNA price would ride the bull market by mid-2025; even it might reach a new high of $0.00036. As per the Terra price prediction, the LUNA token seems now to be racing to set a record affirming its position showing stability.

According to the Terra price prediction for 2026, there should be a bullish price movement driving LUNA coin to continue to perform at a minimum of $0.000327, making it a good investment for sure in the upcoming years. By 2026, the Terra price might hit the maximum price level of around $0.00045 with an average price of $0.000428.

According to the LUNA price prediction, the projected Terra prices for 2030 are expected to reach $189 during the first half of the year. The Luna’s price will rise to the the maximum price level of $0.00080 and minimum price of $0.00072 in accordance to the Terra price prediction.

Trade Terra Now

There are hopes that the crypto community holds for Terra, and it is undoubtedly an ideal ecosystem for community to generate more such decentralized applications. Considering LUNA is a recent project and naïve in the community, it is up to the leadership team to give it the desired direction to optimize the goals set for the purpose of higher price. There are brighter horizons, but it all boils down to the fact how the entire digital currency industry for Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., thrives.

Due to recent crash, Do Kwon proposed revival plan and most probably Terra Network will be reborn as per the recent votings. And still users have trust in Terra for its potential. It may probably regain some of its strength over time.

The maximum price of Terra (Luna) might go to $0.00028 by the first half of next year. The five-year plan projected by Terra forecast anticipates that the coin’s estimated value will easily reach the $0.0005 mark.

Our Terra (Luna) price prediction forecast projects that the LUNA coin might continue to trade at the lower price levels as of now. The average price of Terra might reach $0.000179 in 2022, $0.00020 in 2023, and $0.00025 in 2024. In conclusion, Terra cryptocurrency might be a profitable investment in the future.

In accordance with the Terra price prediction, the predicted average price is estimated to trade around $0.0005, with the maximum price to hit $0.00062 and the expected minimum price to go down by $0.00049 in December 2027.

Users can buy Terra (Luna) from supported cryptocurrency exchanges as well as trading platforms. Amidst the recent price fall in Terra LUNA, some of the major crypto exchanges have delisted it. Currently, LUNA is listed on all exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Huobi Global, Kraken, Gemini, Bitfinex, Bittrex, etc. These compliance exchanges allow you to directly trade LUNA for fiat currencies, USDT, BUSD, etc., or other cryptocurrencies such as BTC or ETH.

{

“@context”: “https://schema.org”,

“@type”: “FAQPage”,

“mainEntity”: [{

“@type”: “Question”,

“name”: “Does Terra have a future?”,

“acceptedAnswer”: {

“@type”: “Answer”,

“text”: “Due to recent crash, Do Kwon proposed revival plan and most probably Terra Network will be reborn as per the recent votings. And still users have trust in Terra for its potential. It may probably regain some of its strength over time.”

}

},{

“@type”: “Question”,

“name”: “Will LUNA go up?”,

“acceptedAnswer”: {

“@type”: “Answer”,

“text”: “The maximum price of Terra (Luna) might go to $0.00028 by the first half of next year. The five-year plan projected by Terra forecast anticipates that the coin’s estimated value will easily reach the $0.0005 mark.”

}

},{

“@type”: “Question”,

“name”: “Is it profitable to invest in Terra?”,

“acceptedAnswer”: {

“@type”: “Answer”,

“text”: “Our Terra (Luna) price prediction forecast projects that the LUNA coin might continue to trade at the lower price levels as of now. The average price of Terra might reach $0.000179 in 2022, $0.00020 in 2023, and $0.00025 in 2024. In conclusion, Terra cryptocurrency might be a profitable investment in the future.”

}

},{

“@type”: “Question”,

“name”: “What will Terra be worth in five years?”,

“acceptedAnswer”: {

“@type”: “Answer”,

“text”: “In accordance with the Terra price forecast, the predicted average price is estimated to trade around $0.0005, with the maximum price to hit $0.00062 and the expected minimum price to go down by $0.00049 in December 2027.”

}

},{

“@type”: “Question”,

“name”: “Where can I buy LUNA?”,

“acceptedAnswer”: {

“@type”: “Answer”,

“text”: “Users can buy Terra (Luna) from supported cryptocurrency exchanges as well as trading platforms. Amidst the recent price fall in Terra LUNA, some of the major crypto exchanges have delisted it. Currently, LUNA is listed on all exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Huobi Global, Kraken, Gemini, Bitfinex, Bittrex, etc. These compliance exchanges allow you to directly trade LUNA for fiat currencies, USDT, BUSD, etc., or other cryptocurrencies such as BTC or ETH.”

}

}]

}

Ads

source