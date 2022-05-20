Google Pixel phones sold in HUGE numbers! Does it mean Pixel 6a will be MEGA hit in India? – HT Tech

Ads

Google is selling a whole lot more Pixel devices than ever and that could mean something big for us! The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have helped Google achieve a growth of 380 percent YoY, which exceeds that of Apple’s 19 percent growth in the same period. The data comes from Canalys in the latest research conducted in North America, wherein Google posted the highest growth. The closest one posting growth was Lenovo with a figure of 56 percent.

“Google is on the offensive to take market share, building on its wide carrier presence and unprecedented investment in the Pixel brand, both on traditional advertising campaigns and a new NBA partnership,” said Runar Bjørhovde, Canalys Research Analyst. “It focused on the Pixel 6 in Q1 but will look to expand further in the rest of the year, with a recently launched portfolio including the upcoming Pixel 7 flagship, affordable Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds,” he added.

The highest growth figures coming from Google paint a positive picture but the actual share is still ay below what Apple and Apple are doing. Google had a market share of 1 percent in Q1 2021 and it grew to 3 percent. In the same period, Apple had a share of 45 percent in Q1 2021 and grew up to 51 percent in Q1 2022. Samsung has the share of 27 percent in the Q1 2022 in the North American market.

Hence, Google is still not selling as many Pixel devices as its biggest rivals. However, the Pixel 6 series could make the start of a new phase, considering these phones are highly refreshing. Google took a major leap with its hardware and software design with the Pixel 6 series. Moreover, with the upcoming Pixel 6a that will sitting at a lower price point of $449, Google could be posting better numbers.

Does that mean the Pixel 6a could be a hit in India when it launches later this year? We do not know at the moment. Google has not been keen on marketing its Pixel devices in the past and the higher prices also add up to the negative points. Moreover, the Pixel 6a despite being an attractive proposition is still inferior in terms of its specification when compared to the Chinese rivals, especially from Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi. It all depends on what kind of pricing does Google go for with the Pixel 6a in India.

