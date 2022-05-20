Stimulus checks: These are the states that are still sending money – Marca English

Ads

In the last months, and according to the information granted by the White House, there is no plan to keep sending stimulus money.

The main reason is that a “cause of inflation has been an explosion of demand driven by federal stimulus,” as Brad McMillan, the chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, illustrates.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to note that local governments are distributing specific plans to send residents a fourth stimulus check.

Several states are stepping up for another round of economic help. However, not everyone will be eligible for local benefits.

-New York: New York funded over $2 billion in an initiative called the Excluded Workers Fund.

The approved plan is to help undocumented workers unable to collect previous federal stimulus checks.

The program helps people earn less than $26,208 in 2020. The New York government expanded the program in 2022.

-Idaho: Idaho residents will receive a tax rebate of $75 per taxpayer and dependent

-Georgia: Georgia residents who filed 2021 and 2020 tax returns will receive an extra amount of tax credits.

-Indiana: Indiana lawmakers approved a plan for a tax refund of $125 for everyone who filed their 2021 taxes.

-New Mexico: New Mexico will grant $250 for single filers with an income of $75,000. And $500 for joint filers earning $150,000.

-Connecticut: They suspended gas taxes until June 30, 2022.

-Maryland: Maryland suspended gas taxes through April 18, 2022.

-Maine: Governor Janet Mills wants to provide “relief checks to Maine people to $850 in the face of record-high inflation and rising oil and gas prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

-New Jersey: Governor Phil Murphy approved a budget measure that will send a one-time check of up to $500 to nearly 1 million families.

