'The Afterparty': John Cho Cast in Season 2 of Apple TV Plus Series – TVLine

By May 13 2022, 10:10 AM PDT

The Afterparty‘s Season 2 guest list continues to grow: John Cho (Cowboy Bebop, Selfie) has joined the Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the second season, Tiffany Haddish’s Detective Danner is back to solve a new case, revolving around a murder at a wedding. Also returning are Season 1 stars Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao as Aniq and Zoe.

In addition to Cho, the upcoming run’s new cast members include Ken Jeong (Community), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai), Anna Konkle (Pen15), Jack Whitehall (Good Omens) and Vivian Wu (Away).

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Elite vet Miguel Bernardeau will headline a Zorro series reboot, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., Latin America and Spain, our sister site Variety reports. The actor will play a new version of Diego de la Vega, a landowner and masked hero of the people, while Mexico’s Renata Notniof will portray Lolita Marquez, the love of his youth. (For those counting, this is the third recent Zorro project, with Wilmer Valderrama set to star in an update of the 1950s ABC series for Disney Branded Television, and The CW handing a six-episode script order to a female-led Zorro series.)

* Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens has been renewed for Season 3 at Comedy Central, per Deadline.

* Kerry Washington (Scandal) and Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight) will star in the comedy Unprisoned from Onyx Collective, streaming on Hulu. Inspired by the life of Terry McMillan, the half-hour series is about “a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.”

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 5, debuting Friday, May 27. Guests include Simu Liu, Jessica Henwick, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Anitta, Saweetie, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, stars from All Elite Wrestling, and the D’Amelio family.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

