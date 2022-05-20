Ethereum’s failure to break AU $3k may be caused by fears over stablecoins – finder.com.au

Ads

Ethereum is up 3.6% over the last 24 hours. However, the altcoin has struggled to break past its AU $3k resistance cleanly, currently trading at AU $2,870.

ETH’s lack of positive price momentum is a direct reflection of poor investor confidence in the space. Following the recent Terra Luna wipeout, many prominent projects have been hit with a lot of monetary backlash. Avalanche (AVAX), for example, lost 50% of its value between May 10 – 12 after news emerged that the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), a nonprofit subsidiary of TerraForms, held around 1.97 million AVAX tokens in its coffers.

LFG is yet to offload any of its AVAX, something that could prompt more sell offs in the near term. Terra also holds other tokens including Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) in its reserves. Both assets have seen their values dip by 17.8% and 19% respectively over the last 14 days.

The total market capitalization of the digital asset sector is down approximately 7% since yesterday. ETH’s valuation lies at AU $348B (US $245B) with the altcoin accounting for a 18.2% share of the crypto market.

USDT Stablecoin issuer Tether recently revealed that it had reduced its commercial paper investments while increasing its United States Treasury bills. The firm noted its reserves are “fully backed” in a recent blog so as to allay investor fears after USDT “depegged” to around US $0.98 on May 12 briefly.

Over the first four months of the year, Tether has slashed its commercial paper holdings by 17%, bringing them down from US $24 billion to $20 billion. An additional 20% reduction seems to be in the works as per the firm’s quarterly report. Tether has bumped up its investments across various money market funds and U.S. Treasury bills by 13%, from roughly US $34.5 billion to $39 billion.

Popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX is entering the equity trading fray. The firm’s US wing is all set to launch a stock trading module — FTX Stocks — directly via its smartphone app. The platform will allow retail clients to fund their accounts with fiat-backed stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC) alongside traditional options such as wire transfers, credit card deposits, etc.

Disclosure: The author owns a range of cryptocurrencies at the time of writing

