American Finances Updates: How to get a $300 Stimulus Check this May, How to request an EBT Card… | Marca – Marca

Our live blog for this Sunday May 8 will bring you the latest news on tax refunds, stimulus check programs and inflation, as well as various money-saving tips.

According to the College Board, during the course of 30 years, meaning from 1991 to 2021 the tuition prices in general doubled, in the 90s tuition costs were around $4,160, now its 10,740 on average on public colleges, while in private universities the tuition raised from $19,360 to $38,070.

While the government was subsidizing some schools, eventually there were cuts in the funding from both federal and state budgets, and that difference was left for the students to pay.

During the pandemic, there has been a progressive salary increase in different sectors, and job opportunities are at a historical high since many of the stimulus checks would keep workers from taking jobs because some were getting paid more than their actual salary.

The Labor Department reported that the average earnings for workers, grew by .03% just last month, in contrast to March which was .04%, this sets a precedent that earnings will decrease as time goes by.

According to the Social Security Administration, the average SSDI benefit for a disabled worker was $1,358.30 per month at the end of 2021. As of December 2021, 85 percent of beneficiaries were receiving payments of less than $2,000 per month. In 2022, the maximum benefit you could get is $3,345 per month.

Your SSDI monthly benefit will be determined by your average covered earnings, which is the amount deducted from your paycheck for Social Security taxes.

The Government intends to encourage people to save for retirement by offering a tax credit to middle and low-income taxpayers who contribute to an account.

The amount of the credit can be up to $1,000, but for married filing jointly the amount would be up to $2,000.

One money-saving tip that not everyone makes the most of is to know the secrets of your credit card and to make the most of the rewards that might be on offer.

Joe Biden has tweeted about the falling unemployment rate, which he says is “the fastest decline in unemployment to start a president’s term ever recorded” after dropping to 3.6%.

The April 18 tax deadline has long passed now, so you might have been hit with a late filing penalty if you didn’t meet it. There are some situations, though, where you can avoid actually having to pay that fee. It’s worth investigating, therefore, whether you can get an exemption.

It usually takes around three weeks for the IRS to send out your tax refund, although it could take longer this year because of a backlog.

In any case, you can check the status of your tax refund with the IRS’ ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool.

Some states are still giving out stimulus checks and that’s what Delaware is doing this May, with a one-off $300 check being sent out this month.

“This relief is intended to help Delawareans facing higher prices at the grocery store and gas pump,” the government said in a statement.

One of the ways benefits are transfered in some states, such as California, is through an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Card. At the functional level, an EBT Card works just like a debit card or a credit card. The balance on the card is treated as cash, however the EBT Card is programmed so that you can only use it to purchase approved items.

In terms of who can apply for it, this depends on certain elegibility requirements. But, if you meet these, it’s quite simple to then get the card.

Hello everyone and welcome along to this Sunday May 8th’s American Finances live blog. This is the space where we bring you the latest financial news and money-saving tips from across the USA, even on the weekends.

We’ll break down all you need to know about your 2021 tax return and what to do if you haven’t received your tax refund yet. We’ll explain why they’re taking so long in some places, especially Georgia. There is a quick and easy tool that you can use to check the status of your specific tax refund application.

Plus, there will be some advice for those who have completely forgotten to file their tax returns, as it’s not too late to reduce those late fees.

In this blog, we’ll also be outlining the latest benefits programs that are on offer across the USA, including a one-off no-questions-asked 300 dollar stimulus check that is being sent out to Delawareans this May.

Even if you’re not from Delaware, there are many other benefits programs available and we’ll break some of them down for you.

Similarly, there will be some money-saving tips to help you deal with this period of high inflation and rising gas prices.

As we do every day, we’ll also be sure to inform you of the most interesting breaking news from the financial world. If a major deal is going through or if there is a significant development that could affect those everyday prices, we’ll bring it to you right here.

So, there really is a lot to discuss on this Sunday’s live blog for the USA’s latest financial news. So, follow along with all of our updates this May 8, with the most recent entries coming nearest the top of this page.

