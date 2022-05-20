Here’s How Amazon Prime Members Can Get Paramount+, Starz, and More for 99 Cents a Month – IndieWire

Ads

Latifah Muhammad

Dec 30, 2021 1:00 pm

Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Indiewire may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been looking to save money on streaming platforms, Amazon has a mega deal that binge watchers won’t want to turn down. Right now, Amazon Prime Video members can add Starz, Paramount+, Showtime, and more channels for just $0.99 a month for up to two months.

AMC, Epix, BET+, Noggin, PBS Documentaries, PBS Kids, A&E Crime Central, Allblk, Lifetime Movie Club, Acorn TV and Discovery+ are also on sale for $0.99 a month for two months.

All of the channel add-ons can be viewed directly from Amazon Prime Video, which means that you won’t have to worry about signing in and out of various apps to watch your favorite content.

Prime Video members can save up to 50% on movie rentals and more, including fan favorites such as “F9: The Fast Saga,” which is on sale for $2.99 to rent (regular $5.99). Prime members will also find deals on rentals of “The Addams Family 2,” “After We Fell,” “Paw Patrol the Movie” and other films, in addition to bundles deals on the “The Matrix” movie trilogy, the Daniel Craig five-film collection, and other must-see movies.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-iw-article-mid-article-uid0’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid”,”mid-article1″,”mid-articleX”,”mid-article”] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)

.addSize([[300,250],[300,251],[970,251],[620,350],[2,4],[4,2],[2,2]])

;

});

Not signed up for Amazon Prime? You can join today and enjoy a free 30-day trial.

Ads

The membership will cost $12.99 a month after the first month and includes perks like free two-day shipping, discounted pricing, and full access to Prime Video where you can stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows. Amazon Prime also has EBT discounts for those who qualify.

For students looking to save money, Amazon Prime Student gets you lots of bang for your buck. Aside from a six-month trial, the monthly membership is discounted to $6.49 a month. Free food delivery is included in the membership, along with up to 10% off flights and hotels, one month free of 24/7 homework help, and up to a year of select Prime channels (including Showtime, Sundance Now, Shudder, and Epix) for $0.99 a month. The student membership comes with up to four years of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 a month, a free three-month subscription to the Calm app, and two months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Want more discounts? Be sure to check our list of the best after-Christmas sales on laptops, kitchen appliances, phones, apparel, shoes, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, exercise equipment, Blu-ray movie box sets, and tons more.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Shop and tagged Amazon Prime Video, Epix, Paramount Plus, Showtime, Starz

Listen to these IndieWire podcasts.

Interviews with leading film and TV creators about their process and craft.

source