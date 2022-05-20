Google reveals Pixel 6a, Watch, and Tablet at I/O 2022 keynote – Shacknews

Ads

Google revealed a slew of new products during its I/O keynote.

Today and tomorrow marks Google I/O, the company’s annual conference in which it tends to unveil the latest offerings from its products and services. This year was no different, as the opening keynote for Google I/O 2022 saw the company announce the Pixel 6a, the Pixel Watch, and the Pixel Tablet.

The Google Pixel 6a is the latest iteration of the company’s smartphone line. It’s a more cost-effective alternative to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, starting at $449. “Pixel 6a borrows many of the same design elements from Pixel 6 — including the iconic camera bar — along with a metal frame that is durable by design. You’ll also get the updated Material You design UX that lets you personalize the look and feel of your phone, making it truly yours.” The Pixel 6a is available in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage colors.

The Pixel Watch is one of the more notable announcements as Google is finally making its foray into the smartwatch game. The wearable had originally leaked last month, and we now have official word. It features a rounded design and has interchangeable bands. Powered by Wear OS, the Pixel Watch will allow users to access Google Wallet, Google Home, and Google Assistant. The company also teased Fitbit integration somewhere down the road. The Pixel Watch will launch this fall alongside the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel Tablet marks the first tablet from Google in several years. This device uses the Android OS and will utilize the Tensor Silicon technology found in the Pixel phones. It’s currently unclear what exactly the size dimensions will be for the Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet were all a part of Google’s I/O 2022 keynote. For any additional news that drops over the next couple of days, be sure to visit our Google topic page.

