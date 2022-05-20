Brute-force attacks targeting MSSQL servers, Microsoft warns – TechRadar

Ads

TechRadar is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

By Sead Fadilpašić published 19 May 22

Internet-facing servers under assault

Unknown threat actors are using brute-force attacks to try and get into poorly secured, internet-exposed Microsoft SQL Server databases.

The Redmond software giant has issued a warning explaining how databases with weak passwords might get compromised:

“The attackers achieve fileless persistence by spawning the sqlps.exe utility, a PowerShell wrapper for running SQL-built cmdlets, to run recon commands and change the start mode of the SQL service to LocalSystem,” the Microsoft Security Intelligence team revealed.

Share your thoughts on Cybersecurity and get a free copy of the Hacker’s Manual 2022. Help us find how businesses are preparing for the post-Covid world and the implications of these activities on their cybersecurity plans. Enter your email at the end of this survey to get the bookazine, worth $10.99/£10.99.

In other words, the attackers are using the sqlps.exe tool, which is a legitimate program, and not malware, as a Living Off The Land Binary (LOLBin).

“The attackers also use sqlps.exe to create a new account that they add to the sysadmin role, enabling them to take full control of the SQL server. They then gain the ability to perform other actions, including deploying payloads like coin miners.”

Sqlps is a tool that comes bundled with Microsoft SQL Server, and allows users to load SQL Server cmdlets. Bleeping Computer claims that by using the tool as a LOLBin, attackers can run PowerShell commands without being detected by antivirus programs or similar cybersecurity solutions.

What’s more, the tool leaves almost no traces, as it bypasses Script Block Logging.

> Attacks on Remote Desktop Protocol have soared

> Millions of remote desktop accounts are being attacked every week

> Stop using ‘123’ as your Windows server password, users warned

System administrators can do a number of things to defend their premises from such attacks, first and foremost – by not exposing them to the internet. In case the database must be online, the second-best solution is a strong password that can’t be guessed, or brute-forced. That means, having a password with at least eight characters, both uppercase and lowercase, as well as numbers, and symbols.

Also, admins are advised to place the server behind a firewall.

Finally, they can enable logging and keep an eye out for suspicious or unexpected activity, or recurring login attempts.

Via: BleepingComputer

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Sign up to theTechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!

Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

TechRadar is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source