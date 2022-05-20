Apple rolling out iOS 15.5 to bring few new iPhone features ahead of WWDC 2022 – India Today

Jump to navigation
Apple has rolled out a surprise update for the iPhone. The new iOS 15.5 update is now available for all users with an eligible iPhone. The new iPhone update is not feature-rich and you probably would not even find any changes, but it contains several enhancements that aim at appeasing regulators who are not happy with Apple’s in-app purchase system on iOS.
Despite being more centric on under-the-hood optimisations, iOS 15.5 brings a few enhancements anyway. For instance, the Apple Wallet app now has a pair of buttons that let Apple Card users quickly send or receive money with just a tap. Apple Podcasts app will not let you put a limit to how many episodes of a podcast series will be automatically downloaded. There are also various bug fixes in the update that will finesse the experience. Apple said in the release notes that the bug affecting home automation has been fixed in this update.
Here are Apple’s full release notes for iOS 15.5:
Apple’s new iOS 15.5 is not big on consumer-facing features, but according to 9to5Mac, this build contains references to something called “external purchases.” This indicates that Apple is working on giving some apps the ability to offer an external payments system to users — which is in line with the changes to the App Store Apple announced last month. iOS 15.5 lays the groundwork for that ability, which means the next update could bring it. Apple announced it will allow some apps to link out to external payments services after facing heavy scrutiny from regulators around the world. Apple has been accused of dominating the ecosystem’s payments system as well as of charging a hefty fee of 30 per cent on each transaction. South Korea and the Netherlands have already ordered Apple to start providing its users with more payment options for digital purchases made inside apps.
