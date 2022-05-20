Netflix reveals Jennifer Lopez documentary trailer – Watch it here – Denbighshire Free Press

Ads

Netflix has revealed a trailer of Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary that’s set to be released this summer.

Fans will know the documentary is coming but now they can get even more excited with a video clip that’s more than two minutes long.

Halftime will see Lopez, 52, reflect on her “multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight”, according to the official description.

Netflix took to Facebook to share the video, writing: “Let’s Get Loud! HALFTIME, the inspiring JLo documentary film premieres on Netflix 14 June.”

Tribeca Film Festival in New York will host the world premiere of the documentary on June 8, which will later be released to the streaming site on June 14.

The singer and actress tweeted the news alongside the official poster which features an image of the pop superstar in profile view.

She wrote: “It’s just the beginning. Halftime, a @Netflix Documentary about Jennifer Lopez, releasing June 14.”

It’s just the beginning. Halftime, a @Netflix Documentary about Jennifer Lopez, releasing June 14. https://t.co/ZeheaoseLF@NetflixFilm @ConTodoNetflix @Tribeca @Egt239 #NuyoricanProductions #Tribeca2022 pic.twitter.com/k2bdrK4job

Tribeca Film Festival also shared the news on Instagram, captioning the post: “Grit. Determination. Artistry.

“These are only a few of the qualities that make Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) the icon she is. And that’s only the beginning.”

Halftime is set to be released on Netflix on June 14, 2022.

