How to Install Windows 11 on a Raspberry Pi 4 – Make Tech Easier

Ads

Dark mode:



Installing Windows 11 on your Raspberry Pi 4 can be as easy as pie.

Are you looking to install Windows 11 on your Raspberry Pi 4? Not only is this a fun project to try, but it also opens up a world of possibilities if you need a pocket-sized PC.

With our guide, you’ll learn how to bypass Microsoft’s stringent requirements and install Windows 11 on your Raspberry Pi 4. The best part is that you can do the installation from a Raspberry Pi or a PC without too many commands or technical skills.

Also read: 6 of the Best Raspberry Pi Alternatives

To enable your Raspberry Pi 4 to boot from USB, you need to ensure it has the latest firmware. So before anything you will need to update your device to the latest firmware.

Open a “Terminal” window and enter the following commands.

This will update all the installed packages to the latest version and restart the device.

Also read: How to Install Calibre Content Server in Raspberry Pi

There are two options when it comes to getting Windows 11 to run on your Raspberry Pi 4, and we’ll detail both in what follows. We’ll start with the more convenient route.

Installing directly from the Raspberry Pi OS is the easiest way to install Windows on a Raspberry Pi 4. The only drawback is that it’s slow compared to installing from a PC. Here’s how to go about it:

Be patient as WoR Flasher installs Windows. The time it takes will depend on the speed of your internet connection and the USB drive you’re using. Keep the Raspberry Pi powered on throughout the installation process.

If you’re having trouble, check our guide on booting your Raspberry Pi from USB.

Also read: How to Install CentOS on a Raspberry Pi

Also read: How to Turn Your Raspberry Pi into a Video Conferencing Station

Installing Windows 11 to your Raspberry Pi 4 from another PC is much faster than using the Raspberry Pi OS method due to the more powerful processor. Even then, it’s slightly more complicated. Here’s how to go about it:

Also read: How to Install Arch Linux on Raspberry Pi

The process of setting up Windows on the Raspberry Pi is pretty much the same as that of setting up Windows on a PC.

Also read: Your PC Can’t Run Windows 11? Try Changing These Settings

A certain option might be enabled that is limiting your RAM capacity. To fix the issue:

Unfortunately, the Raspberry Pi 2 and Pi 3 can’t run Windows 11. The older generation devices don’t have the power to run Windows 11. The Raspberry Pi4 has enough RAM and processing power to make it a real option for running Windows 11. However, if you want to run Windows on the Pi 2 and Pi 3, you can install Windows 10 IoT.

While the Raspberry Pi 4 can’t match up to a professional desktop in terms of performance, it’s possible to use it as a mini pc. It’s adequate for most tasks you’d do on a PC and is particularly suited for programming.

Image credit: ©chetroni/123RF.COM

Our latest tutorials delivered straight to your inbox

How to Convert Legacy BIOS to UEFI in Windows

Best Android Launchers for Senior and Visually Impaired Users

How to Build and Install a Custom Kernel on Ubuntu

8 of the Best Smartphones for Seniors

9 of the Best Alternatives to Apple's Magic Keyboard

15 Safe Websites for Downloading Windows Software

The Best Windows 10 and 11 Easter Eggs to Seek Out

Android Tablet vs. Fire Tablet: Which One's for You?

Use Access Dots to Find Out If Apps Are Using Microphone and Camera in the Background

How to Unlock Android Phone's Safe Folder

Affiliate Disclosure: Make Tech Easier may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

© 2022 Uqnic Network Pte Ltd.

All rights reserved.

source