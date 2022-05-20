Home Latest News

Martha's Vineyard News | Moon and Planets – The Vineyard Gazette – Martha's Vineyard News

By
Abhinav Mishra
In the wee hours of Sunday morning the last quarter moon appears only a few degrees from the ringed-planet Saturn. The two are in the zodiacal constellation Capricornus.
The two rise together around midnight and take charge of the predawn morning sky.
The moon advances two mornings later into the zodiacal constellation Pisces and appears near both Mars and Jupiter. If you miss it, you’ll get another chance early on Wednesday morning. Jupiter is the brighter of the two planets. Mars appears as a dull red.
Look again Thursday morning an hour before dawn and see the crescent moon in close proximity the Venus, the brightest planet in our sky. The two are even closer on Friday morning, only a few degrees apart.
 
 
