Advertorial | Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central launches in Jamaica – Jamaica Gleaner

Ads

Microsoft has announced the availability of Dynamics 365 Business Central for small and medium-sized businesses in Jamaica.

Over the past two years, technology has played a fundamental role in helping organisations, especially small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) remain competitive and so, in an effort to accelerate growth and operations, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a comprehensive business management solution that helps SMBs to connect their finance, sales, services, and operations teams in one, easy-to-use application.

This is backed by the productivity of Microsoft Office 365, the data connectivity and business intelligence of Microsoft Power Platform, and the security, scale, and geographic presence of Microsoft Azure. Dynamics 365 Business Central unifies these assets into a single application to ensure SMBs can adapt faster, work smarter and perform better.

● Adapt to and embrace digital transformation faster by adopting flexible, reliable, and secure deployment models.

● Work smarter by connecting people, processes and valuable information with integrated dashboards and guidance within Office 365 and Teams.

● Perform better, ensuring business continuity with operational experiences that allow you to:

o Increase visibility and financial performance by accelerating accounting close, improving forecasting, and obtaining real-time performance metrics.

o Increase sales and improve customer service by managing the entire sales process from Outlook and delivering better results with connected service operations.

o Deliver projects on time and under budget, ensuring successful project execution and project profitability.

o Optimise the supply chain, distribution, and manufacturing, delivering products on time and adapting to changing business models.

Microsoft SMB Segment Lead for the Caribbean and Country Representative for Jamaica, Yamile Bustamante, advised, “The ease, flexibility and rapid adaptation makes Business Central an ideal solution for SMBs and digital natives companies to continue their path of digital transformation, helping them to maximise revenue and optimise time in the best way. At a functional level, Business Central is deep and rich, drawing on decades of Microsoft’s experience in enterprise application development, specifically tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses.”

SMBs will have a complete view of their whole company’s data after migrating to Dynamics 365 Business Central, which is constantly up to date and accessible from any device. They can also spot trends, prevent problems, provide a superior customer

experience, sell smarter and optimise critical operational processes using built-in Artificial Intelligence.

SMBs are a good economic indicator in any country because they account for over 90% of worldwide businesses and are suppliers and customers to large corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. As a result, in times of economic recovery, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is an unparalleled approach for SMBs to accelerate their digitalisation.

To learn more about this solution, click here.

View the discussion thread.

source