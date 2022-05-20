Apple TV+ picks up eight BAFTA television nominations – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple TV+ shows “Foundation” and “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room,” and more, have been nominated for the BAFTA television awards, although the UK organization is not recognizing Apple for all of them.

Following its wins for “Ted Lasso” and “CODA” at the BAFTA film event, Apple TV+ is now in the running for eight more in the separate television awards. The nominations are split between what BAFTA describes as the TV and separate TV Craft awards.

However, BAFTA is not acknowledging Apple TV+ for “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room,” which is nominated for two awards. This is because the show was made by Wish/Art Films for both Apple TV+ and the UK’s BBC One channel.

BAFTA is crediting it to Wish/Art and BBC1 as those are behind the Single Documentary and Factual: Editing nominee’s airing in the UK.

Then Leah Harvey is nominated for her starring role as Salvor Hardin in “Foundation,” but she’s competing in the best Supporting Actress category. She will have been entered into that category by the “Foundation” producers, presumably reflecting how they see the show as an ensemble piece.

The BAFTA TV Awards will take place on May 8, 2022, when the winner of Leah Harvey’s category will be announced. So, too, will the Single Documentary category where “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” is nominated.

BAFTA then holds a separate TV Craft Awards on April 24, 2022, where “9/11” will compete for best Editing: Factual. This second awards night will also feature “Earth at Night in Color” competing in the Special Visual & Graphics Effects category.

And the Craft Awards include two categories where Apple TV+ shows are competing against each other. For Photograph: Factual, both “Tiny World,” and “Earth at Night in Color” are in competition.

Then under the Sound: Factual category, “Earth at Night in Color” will go up against shows including “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.”

A second season of “Foundation” is in production for streaming on Apple TV+, though no date has been announced yet.

Apple TV+ gave a first look at the third season of its upcoming British comedy series "Trying," which is set to debut on the platform on July 22.

Apple TV+ international house design series "Home," returns for a second season of inspirational tales from Friday, June 17, 2022.

Apple is adding more to its collection of kid-oriented programming for Apple TV+ with a series order for "Eva the Owlet," an animated show based on the best-selling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries."

Sony used May to unveil its Xperia 1 IV, a content creation-focused smartphone with some new camera tricks. Here's how its features compare against Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Sony WH-100XM5 are a new revision of the popular headphones priced at $400, here's how they compare to Apple's AirPods Max.

Google is now gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancelation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how the search company's audio accessories fare compared to Apple's current-gen AirPods lineup.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.

Daily deals May 20: 10% off iPad, 10% off Apple Watch SE, 40% off Wireless CarPlay adapter, more

Apple wins MacBook Pro 'Stage Light' class action appeal

iOS 16 features, Apple Watch Series 8, and has Apple lost its soul on the AppleInsider podcast

New legislation aimed at online advertising exchanges will hit most of big tech – including Apple

How to avoid being scammed by fake Apple support staff

Best battery cases and MagSafe battery packs for iPhone

BOE may lose millions of iPhone 14 orders after unauthorized screen changes

Apple confirms it won't accept card payments in India, cites banking laws

Apple TV+ gave a first look at the third season of its upcoming British comedy series "Trying," which is set to debut on the platform on July 22.

Apple TV+ international house design series "Home," returns for a second season of inspirational tales from Friday, June 17, 2022.

Apple is adding more to its collection of kid-oriented programming for Apple TV+ with a series order for "Eva the Owlet," an animated show based on the best-selling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries."

We got our hands on the new OnePlus 10 Pro and compared to Apple's latest iPhone 13 Pro line for this in-depth showdown.

Ecobee has not one, but two new smart thermostats that support Apple HomeKit. Let's review both the updated Smart Thermostat Enhanced as well as the highly-capable Smart Thermostat Premium.

Apple offers a lot of choices in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines across a very wide range of prices. Here's what model you should buy based on how much you want to spend.

With iOS 15.5 officially released, we walk you through all of the changes found in this new update for iPhone including improvements to Wallet, Home, and Podcasts.

The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source