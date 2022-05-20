JasmyCoin price prediction: Can the cryptocurrency hit $0.10?… – The US Sun

Ads

VOLATILITY has continued for many cryptocurrencies including JasmyCoin this year – but some are wondering where the price will wind up.

In the past 24 hours, JasmyCoin has dropped 1% to $0.01739, according to CoinMarketCap.

Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency is down 80%.

Across the board, many cryptocurrencies are down this year including Bitcoin, as inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war have spooked investors away.

Volatility is just one risk of investing in cryptocurrencies.

Another risk is the complexity that could come with cryptocurrencies. In other words, you shouldn’t invest in anything you don’t understand.

To avoid this, make sure you read company whitepapers, news reports, and other pieces of related information before buying.

Firstly, know that Tokyo, Japan-based company Jasmy Corp., an Internet-of-Things (IoT) provider, runs JasmyCoin.

In particular, Jasmy’s business model relates to buying and selling data.

Jasmy is led by former Sony executives including Kunitake Ando, and Kazumasa Sato.

According to the company’s RoadMap, it allows JasmyCoin holders to use personal data Jasmy’s platform.

Under the Jasmy platform, data only belongs to the user and they can decide how to use it – as opposed to the service provider.

Meanwhile, service providers can send rewards to users in exchange for their personal data.

Jasmy will hope this will create a market and drive up the value of its coin.

“As the number of service providers increases, services will expand, and data value will increase in a multiplier fashion through the addition and combination of data,” Jasmy wrote.

Moreover, Jasmy aims to provide a marketplace that exchanges data securely.

Given the recent volatility, it will be tough to predict when exactly cryptocurrencies including JasmyCoin will end.

But investor and entrepreneur Shanka Jayasinha thinks that another bull run in the crypto markets could start in April.

This is "due to the restrictions free flowing assets thanks to the current geopolitical events as much as it can stay at this price level because of them and other potential regulatory measures," Mr Jayasinha said.

Assuming the market and project is "solid," Mr Jayasinha added that JasmyCoin could be "priced between 2 & 3 cents."

Meanwhile, coin forecasting websites including Wallet Investor have provided price predictions for JasmyCoin.

For example, Wallet Investor predicts that the price will rise to $0.0424 a year from now. In five years, it sees the prices jumping to $0.131.

DigitalCoinPrice is a little less bullish, forecasting the price of JasmyCoin to be worth only $0.0222 on average in 2022.

In 2027, it expects the price average to inch up to $0.0392.

To hit $0.10, JamsyCoin would have to jump by 475% from its current trading levels.

