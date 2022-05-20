Payment status not available on IRS stimulus check portal; twitter awash with complaints – Republic World

Ads

Elections

The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Treasury Department have just launched a portal to facilitate taxpayers in the country to get details on their economic impact payment and direct deposit information on file. However, it left a number of users frustrated as they weren’t able to get through the portal on the stimulus check payday.

Several users were greeted with a message warning them of longer wait times due to major traffic. However, if they still managed to get in, they got another message notifying that their IRS payment status was not available.

Low-income earners who are behind on rent and are scrambling to put food on the table will have to wait to get their stimulus money.

Why? The narcissist in the White House demanded the IRS put his name on every check.

I want you all to take a moment and let that sink in.

“Payment Status Not Available” Now I know what I’m going to tell the IRS when they call along about MY tax payment. #stimuluspayment As If! Ugh!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SzLpFnNQIs

The new IRS Get My Payment portal has been designed to help the citizens check eligibility for one of the government’s $1,200 relief checks that are being sent to many people in the country, and then request them to provide banking details for a direct deposit or inform them that the payment process has been completed. The main idea behind the initiative is to speed up the process of releasing money that a number of people may desperately need. However, most of the users were faced with the error message saying “Payment Status Not Available.”

The message then directed users to the Frequently Asked Questions page of the website, which did not specifically address the issue. However, it asked users to check for the eligibility rules which listed down the following reasons:

And while the above may be the possible reasons, certain reports claim that these appear to be a generic catch-all error for the portal, rather than a helpful or actionable error message. Television station WFAA stated that it reached out to the IRS for solutions on the issue, but the IRS press office was yet to respond.

Image credits: IRS

