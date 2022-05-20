Apple TV+ announces family animated series 'Eva the Owlet' – iMore

Ads

Apple TV+ has today announced a new series order for Eva the Owlet, a show that is based on the bestselling series of books Owl Diaries.

The new Apple TV+ show, which doesn’t yet have a release date, will join a growing list of tv shows, documentaries, and movies that are aimed at kids and families alike.

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “Eva the Owlet,” a new animated kids and family series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries” by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. Since first being published, “Owl Diaries” now has eight foreign language translations and 3 million copies in print. Produced by Scholastic Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films, “Eva the Owlet” also features original songs by critically acclaimed musician and singer-songwriter Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums.

The new show will star Eva, “a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!”

Those who want to watch the new show once it lands will need an Apple TV+ subscription priced at $4.99 per month. The streaming service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

If you want to enjoy Eva the Owlet in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Apple TV+ can also be watched on just about anything with an internet connection — that includes all of Apple's devices as well as game consoles, smart televisions, streaming sticks, and more.

