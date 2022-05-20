Crypto Billionaire Novogratz Breaks Silence, Calls Luna 'Big Idea That Failed' – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets Americas. Live from New York, is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
Bloomberg Markets live from New York, focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
Meet the scientists trying to reverse aging. While the world wrestles with the coronavirus and climate change, there’s another challenge facing humanity: aging. As we live longer lives, more of our final years are marked by poor health, which means increased suffering and higher healthcare bills. But some scientists believe we might be able to solve this problem, and make later life more enjoyable.
Elizabeth Holmes Beat Charges of Patient Fraud. Will Balwani?
Uber and Dig Lure New Yorkers by Making Fun of Grubhub Debacle
THG Soars as It Rejects £2.1 Billion Bid, Draws New Interest
SpaceX Paid $250,000 to Settle Musk Sexual Harassment Claim, Insider Reports
Elon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report Surfaces
UK Tells Energy Giants to Invest More or Risk Windfall Tax
US Trade Chief Meets Taiwan Minister Despite China Warning
Parents Spend Some £10,000 a Year on Childcare, Report Finds
England’s ‘Broken’ Housing Market is Missing a Key Type of Property
Ex-Coal Miner Buying McDonald’s in Russia Is Rebranding an Era
Live Updates | Scheffler Needs Big 2nd Round At PGA
Art Is an Investment to Appreciate
Don’t Let Erdogan Slow NATO Enlargement
Republican Judges Don’t Care for Restraint
My History With Scoliosis Made Me Seek a Better Treatment for My Son
These Tiny Organisms Are Key to Stopping Next Pandemic
This Genius Inventor Is Taking on Dinosaurs, Global Warming and Pizza
Great Resignation Slows Women’s Gains on S&P 500 Boards
Abortion Pills May Require a Partner’s Signoff in Japan
City of London Firms Back New Body to Close Finance Class Divide
Energy Crunch Causing ESG to Fall Out of Favor, Warns Ex-BP CEO
2 Paragliders Killed in Germany; More Strong Storms Forecast
Counties Pledge to Break the Cycle Between Jail and Homelessness
Architects Draft a New Blueprint for a Labor Movement
A Photographer’s Mission to Write Asian Americans Back Into History
Bitcoin Market Snoozes in a Volatile Week for Stocks
UK Regulator Scrutinizes Terra Fallout
Digital-Asset Haven Portugal Ponders ‘Several Models’ for Crypto Taxation
Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou
Mike Novogratz broke his silence on the TerraUSD meltdown, calling it a “big idea that failed” and warning that the tough environment for cryptocurrencies will continue.
The founder of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. and big backer of Terraform Labs, the company behind Terra and Luna, had gone silent for a week. Novogratz spent the time reflecting on the economy and his firm’s role in the crypto industry, he said in a statement on Wednesday.
Crypto Billionaire Novogratz Breaks Silence, Calls Luna 'Big Idea That Failed' – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Markets Americas. Live from New York, is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.