American Finances Updates: Gas price increase, $835 Food Stamps Check, SSI payments… | Marca – Marca English

Ads

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

Follow our live blog this Thursday, May 5, for the latest updates on financial news from across the USA, which includes stimulus and food stamp checks being sent out, increases in gas prices and much more.

Ironically, Elon Musk might get Twitter funds from speech-suppressing countries

The latest report on Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase is yet another proof that we all need to learn how to pick our heroes mire carefully. For years, this billionaire has bragged about his defense of free speech that he capped off with an imminent purchase of the biggest information platform in the world.

But a report from Buzzfeed is suggesting that the funds Elon is securing for the buy are coming from countries that currently rank on the list of nations that actively suppress freedom of speech. That’s right, the very concept ‘poppa’ Elon is allegedly trying to protect. Musk has moved all the resources he can in order to come up with the $44 billlion offer that ultimately convinced the Twitter board that selling the platform was the best idea.

Price Of Beef Increasing, Nearly Unaffordable For Many Americans

Industry reports show these days, when price-sensitive shoppers are buying less fresh meat and more frozen and canned foods for dinner.

The beef industry has been using this slogan for decades: “Beef. It’s what’s for dinner.” But the price of beef is getting a little harder to swallow these days.

Richmond, Virginia shopper Jeremiah White is finding his food budget being squeezed at his local market, including by the high cost of meat.

“The prices just got outrageous. It looks like every week it goes up and up,” he said. “After you pay your mortgage… and you have to have money for gas… and then when you come to the grocery store… You try to have what you need to get.”

According to the Consumer Price Index, the price of beef is up nearly 21% from last year. Analysts note higher costs for fuel, fertilizer and feed related to the war in Ukraine.

Kansas City Cattle Company CEO Patrick Montgomery says the pandemic also forced costs up.

As the guys are producing cattle, obviously, those costs are going up, the break-even cost on said animal is a lot higher. So, you’re gonna see those prices go up on your grocery store,” he said. “It’s been a rough 2-and-a-half years on everybody.”

It’s pretty rough at Kansas City’s famous Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque too.

“It’s sticker shock when you go from $10.95 to $17.95,” he said. “I feel bad for the customer.”

NFT sales plummet 92% as market ‘collapses’

Sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have fallen 92 per cent since September, according to new data.

Analysis by the website NonFungible, first cited by the Wall Street Journal, found that NFT sales fell to a daily average of 19,000 this week, compared to 225,000 seven months ago.

Netflix Hit With Shareholder Lawsuit After Disclosing Subscriber Loss

Netflix downplayed the impact of account sharing, increased competition from other streaming services and difficulties retaining users, according to a shareholder lawsuit.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, investors sued the streamer for being overly optimistic about its business prospects by misleading them about losing subscribers. “As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages,” reads the complaint.

In April, Netflix disclosed a loss of 200,000 subscribers during its most recent quarter. It was the first time in years the streamer didn’t grow its user base. It attributed the loss to a sluggish economy, increasingly stiff competition from other streaming platforms and the war in Ukraine (Netflix said in a shareholder letter that it would have gained 500,000 users if it had not suspended service in Russia). On top of that, the streamer warned that it expected to shed another 2 million subscribers in the next quarter, and Netflix’s stock tumbled 35 percent.

Dow ends nearly 1,100 points lower and Nasdaq sheds 5%, marking its worst day in two years

U.S. stocks swooned Thursday, with signs of panic selling emerging as the Dow and Nasdaq booked their worst daily drops since 2020, a day after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate increase.

What happened

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -3.12% skidded 1,063.09 points, or 3.1%, ending at 32,997.97, its worst daily percentage drop since Oct. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The S&P 500 SPX, -3.56% dropped 153.30 points, or 3.6%, to finish at 4,146.87.

The Nasdaq Composite COMP, -4.99% lost 647.16 points, or 5%, closing at 12,317.69, marking its worst daily percentage fall since June 11, 2020.

On Wednesday, the Dow surged 932 points, or 2.8%, while the S&P 500 soared 3% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.2%. The S&P 500’s gain was the largest one-day advance since May 18, 2020.

Bitcoin has been on a downward trend for several days now, which places it slightly above $36,000, a far cry from the $66,000 it reached in November 2021.

In clear terms, on April 5 its value opened at $46,614, but since that time, between slight and slight recoveries, the cryptocurrency has retreated to close today at $36,233.

The depreciation of the first cryptocurrency created globally is largely due to the fact that inflation has soared worldwide.

More information here.

In an appearance on Fox Business Network, Devin Nunes said Donald Trump ‘quietly’ encouraged Elon Musk to buy Twitter.

Nunes affirmed Trump spoke to Musk about the situation. However, Trump’s circle tends to exaggerate information.

He put Trump as pure inspiration for Musk to buy the social media company.

More information here.

A single user can receive Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Insurance at the same time.

Nevertheless, you can see a reduction in SSI payments when you apply for the SSDI according to the eligibility points.

When an individual obtains both the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs at the same time, it is a “concurrent” benefit.

More information here.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of low-income elderly persons at least 60 years of age by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA Foods.

Through CSFP, USDA distributes both food and administrative funds to participating states and Indian Tribal Organizations.

The food packages do not provide a complete diet, but rather are good sources of the nutrients typically lacking in the diets of the beneficiary population.

More information here.

Living in California can be expensive for many people, so it is important to know that there are programs on offer that could help you in a financial sense.

From the CalFresh Program to the CalEITC, there are ways that you could gain some financial assistance.

Read more here about the financial assistance programs in California.

There are talks on both sides of the divide at the moment to make changes to the resource limit for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) eligibility.

According to reports, the new bill will see the assets limit rise for both individuals and couples.

Read more here to understand what is changing with the new SSI bill.

You might still be due a tax refund, even if you did not submit a tax return.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has put together a video to help US citizens claim this tax refund.

There is set to be a five percent increase when it comes to tax paid on gas in California, as it is rising from 51.1 cents per gallon to 53.9 cents per gallon on July 1.

The reason behind this is that the plans to halt the scheduled gas tax price increase have been unsuccessful.

Read more here about the rising California gas prices.

For Americans who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), there is the chance to receive a monthly payment of $835 for a family of four if the combined monthly income is not above $4,625.

This will allow the parents in this case to purchase healthy, nutritious food for themselves and their children.

Read more here about the $835 food stamp benefit.

Hello and welcome to our American Finances live blog this Thursday, May 5, as we take a look at today’s latest financial news and updates in the United States.

Throughout the course of the day, you will be able to see money-saving tips and information about the various benefits programs that are on offer.

Some of the best programs on offer include payments from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Supplemental Security Income, as well as checks from state governments to help with the rise in inflation and increased gas prices.

So, stay up to date with the latest developments by looking at our live blog during the day.

© Mayo 2022 Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. Todos los derechos reservados.

Follow us

source