Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 on September 13, leakers claim – Daily Mail

It’s a day that many Apple fans around the world count down to every year – and now the launch date for the iPhone 14 may have finally been revealed.

Apple-focused site iDropNews claims that Apple’s next flagship smartphone will be unveiled on September 13.

While Apple is yet to confirm or deny the leak, the date would fit in well with previous iPhone launches, which usually happen on a Tuesday in mid-September.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to have a square camera bump on the rear measuring 1.44-inch by 1.5 inch (36.73mm by 38.21mm), according to leaked specs

Since it was introduced in the iPhone X back in 2017, the ‘notch’ has been one of the most-hated features in Apple’s smartphones.

The unsightly black bar houses the front-facing cameras, but eats away into the display, and is particularly obstructive while watching films or playing games.

Now, a new leak suggests that Apple could finally be ditching the notch in favour of two cut-outs at the top of the screen.

While Apple is yet to confirm or deny the news, a leaked schematic posted to Chinese social media site Weibo shows what the new feature could look like.

The schematic was spotted by 9to5Mac, and appears to show two cut-outs that will replace the notch.

iDropNews cites ‘its own sources’ and claims Apple has ‘something planned’ for September 13.

‘From what I understand, Apple has something planned internally for ‘Week 37,’ iDropNews writes.

‘The Cupertino-based company usually holds all of its events on a Tuesday.

‘That means something will take place on September 13, 2022. Of course, I can not guarantee that this will be the event, but it sure looks like it.’

While Apple previously held most of its iPhone launches at its Cupertino-based Apple Park headquarters, it was forced to host them online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to iDropNews, it remains unclear whether or not Apple will host this year’s event online or in-person.

‘According to my sources, this has not been decided yet,’ it added.

‘Apple does not want to make a rash decision and then have to back down because COVID cases are on the rise, so the company will decide as close to the date of the event as possible which path it will take.’

At the event, Apple is likely to launch four new iPhones, according to iDropNews – the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The report suggests that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be ‘disappointing’ and ‘look identical to the iPhone 13’, with price tags of $799 and $899 respectively.

However, the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max are described as ‘a real game-changer’.

Aside from new iPhones, the report claims a host of other new gadgets could be unveiled at the event, including AirPods Pro 2

‘The camera system will be much-improve thanks to a new 48MP sensor,’ iDropNews claims.

‘The notch will be replaced with a pill and hole system, and I hear the screen will be brighter too.

‘This device will feature the A16 chip, although it may be called ‘A16 Pro’.’

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the new features will bring a hefty price tag with them.

‘Apple plans to raise the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to $1099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1199,’ the report adds.

Aside from new iPhones, the report claims a host of other new gadgets could be unveiled at the event.

This includes AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch 8, SE and ‘Extreme Edition’, and potentially even new Macs.

‘This is going to be a very interesting event, no doubt about that, and I can not wait to see all the things Apple engineers have been working on,’ iDropNews concluded.

Back in 2012, Apple caused mass hysteria amongst iPhone owners as it switched the original 30-pin charging port to its current Lightning port.

Now, a reliable leaker claims that Apple may be preparing to change the charging point for a second time.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will finally ditch the Lightning port for USB-C in its 2023 iPhone, rumoured to be called the iPhone 15.

The leak comes shortly after the EU unveiled plans to force all new smartphones – including iPhones – to use USB-C as standard.

Apple has previously pushed back against calls to switch to USB-C, amid claims it would produce an ‘unprecedented volume of electronic waste’ and stifle innovation.

