Ads

Daily Weather Report

Powered By:

Shenifer White helps her classmate and fellow graduate, Anjali Persad, secure her cap before the Tesla Educational Opportunity School graduation on Thursday, May 19. (Parker Seibold / The Gazette)

Colorado Springs is responsible for identifying a site for a passenger rail station that would serve Amtrak and intercity commuter trains, and the staff has narrowed the options down to four sites in the downtown area.

source