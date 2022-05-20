Is 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the 'Downton Abbey' Movie be Streaming? – Decider

Ads

It’s time to head back to the Yorkshire country estate, because the Downton Abbey movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, is finally opening in U.S. theaters this weekend.

This marks the second feature film for Downton Abbey, the award-winning British historical drama that spanned six seasons from 2010 to 2015, and became a hit in the U.S. when it aired on PBS. In A New Era, which serves as a direct sequel to the 2019 film, the year is now 1928, and Tom Branson (Allen Leech) is now married. Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) just received some surprising news—she has inherited a villa in the south of France. Violet is not well enough to travel, so Robert, Cora, Tom Lucy, Edith, and Bertie decide to go without her. Historical south of France shenanigans, no doubt.

All your favorite characters from the Abbey are back, and fans certainly don’t want to miss out. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the Downton Abbey movie, including when to expect Downton Abbey: A New Era on streaming.

For now, the only way to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era is to go to a movie theater. Downton Abbey: A New Era will open in theaters in the U.S on Friday, May 20. You can find tickets at a theater near you here.

After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to purchase Downton Abbey: A New Era on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more.

There is not yet a digital or VOD release date for Downton Abbey: A New Era, and it’s hard to say when you’ll be able to stream the movie. That said, you likely won’t have to wait too long.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a Focus Features/Universal movie, and previously Universal movies like Licorice Pizza landed on VOD about one month after opening in theaters. That said, the most recent Universal release The Northman released on digital just three weeks after the movie opened in theaters. If Downton Abbey: A New Era follows a similar pattern, you can expect to be able to rent the movie on VOD in mid-to-late June 2022.

All this is to say: Though it likely won’t be much more than a month, we don’t know when exactly Downton Abbey: A New Era will be on VOD. In addition, you can also expect to see the Downton Abbey movie on Peacock.

While there is not an official Peacock release date for Downton Abbey: A New Era, we can expect it to be on the streaming service after 45 days in theaters. Therefore, you should see Downton Abbey: A New Era on Peacock as early as early July 2022. This is because, starting with the 2022 film slate, Universal movies will come to Peacock Premium as soon as 45 days after opening in theaters. (That said, it could be later than 45 days.)

No. Downton Abbey: A New Era is a Focus Features/Universal movie, not a Warner Bros. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Downton Abbey: A New Era will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.

No. Downton Abbey: A New Era is not on Netflix. It’s not clear whether the movie will eventually be on Netflix, given that it will be heading to Peacock, so even though the period drama is currently hosted on Netflix, the movie may stay exclusive to Peacock. Stay tuned for more information, and in the meantime, you can always go watch the movie in a theater.

