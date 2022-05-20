EVE Anywhere is taking space spreadsheet gaming to the cloud – PC Gamer

Ads

PC Gamer is supported by its audience. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

By Ted Litchfield published 19 May 22

Given EVE’s gameplay loop, your “productivity” laptop will remain just that.

CCP Games has launched a cloud-based browser client for EVE Online called EVE Anywhere, which allows players to commit their sci-fi white collar crimes through Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Safari.

The client entered an 11,000-user beta in August of 2021, and CCP claims it was well-received by its testers. The live version is available at no extra cost to EVE subscribers, can be accessed by logging in to a paying account through the game’s official website, and requires a surprisingly lenient 25 Mbps minimum bandwidth to run.

The latest generations of hardware and cloud technology have offered competing visions for the dream of seamlessly taking an at-home gaming experience on the go and back with as little compromise as possible, with the Switch and Steam Deck accomplishing this through hardware, and Google Stadia and others falling short of offering a cloud streaming experience we recommend right now.

Positioning EVE Anywhere as a supplement to the game’s full local client rather than a replacement makes it a much less radical proposition than selling cloud-only games like Google is doing. It also helps that CCP only has to get it working with a single game rather than a whole catalogue, at least for the time being.

I’ve seen some users discuss running EVE Anywhere on tablet browsers or even a Tesla’s dashboard screen (please do not do this), but CCP’s official press release specifies laptop and desktop browsers as the preferred platforms for the service. Still, being able to run a favorite game on a thin and light laptop without absolutely melting the thing is impressive enough. I’ll be curious to see how CCP brings this technology to bear with any future projects, particularly its long-embattled FPS concept.

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister’s copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he’s not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.

Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.

Thank you for signing up to PC Gamer. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

PC Gamer is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source