Genshin Impact Ver. 2.7 Update Gets A Confirmed Release Date – Android Headlines

Ads

Sign Up!

envelope_alt

arrow_right

Genshin Impact Ver. 2.7 Update Gets A Confirmed Release Date

Get the latestin your inbox everyday Genshin Impact version 2.7 finally has a release date after being delayed earlier this year. This morning on both the official Genshin Impact Twitter, and in a blog post, game developer HoYoverse noted that maintenance for the new patch will begin within the next couple weeks.Officially the maintenance for patch 2.7 of Genshin Impact will begin on May 31 at about 11PM PST. HoYoverse also states that the update maintenance should last for about 5 hours. Which means you should be able to play the new patch content the morning of June 1.You should also be able to preload the patch content early. As HoYoverse usually lets players do so before the new patch actually drops.Once the new patch drops, players will have six weeks to comb through everything it has to offer. Six weeks is of course plenty of time if Genshin Impact is one of your main games. After that point, HoYoverse will launch patch 2.8 on July 13 as long as there are no delays this time around.Now that patch 2.7 has a release date, players will just a couple more weeks to take advantage of the current wish events. This includes the current character and weapon event wishes as well as the test run event. All of which will end on May 31 at 10:59 PM PST, Just before maintenance starts.We still don’t know much about patch 2,7 in terms of content. But we won’t have to wait too long as the special preview livestream happens on May 20 at 1PM PST. The livestream will happen on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. But if you’d prefer to watch it on YouTube, the preview will be broadcast on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel at 5PM PST instead.Some things to keep in mind. Watching on Twitch means the special preview event will be live. And there’s usually give aways for in-game content that happen during the event. So you may want to watch live to get those codes as early as possible if you’re able and have the time to devote to watching the stream.V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. https://t.co/YXVSW8SNKl #GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 19, 2022

Copyright ©2022 Android Headlines. All Rights Reserved.

Justin has written for Android Headlines since 2012 and is currently the site’s Games Editor focusing on all things gaming. Prior to the move to Android Headlines Justin spent almost eight years working directly within the wireless industry. When he isn’t working, he enjoys playing games, good whiskey, and learning about new foods. Contact him at [email protected]

Main

Deals & More

Android News

Sign Up!

envelope_alt

arrow_right

Only send updates once a week

Get the latestin your inbox everydaySign up to receive the latestevery weekday:

source