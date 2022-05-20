Will Walker prequel series Walker: Independence be on Netflix? – Netflix Life

Ads

Walker Independence — “Pilot” — Image Number: WID101a_0023r — Pictured: Katherine McNamara as Abby — Photo: Anna Kooris / The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supernatural might be over but Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins show no signs of leaving The CW anytime soon. Ackles will narrate and serve as an executive producer on the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters while Padalecki’s show Walker is getting a prequel series of its own called Walker: Independence (which Padalecki will also executive produce). Are you excited for the Walker prequel?

As for Collins, he’ll be co-starring in The CW series Gotham Knights as comic book character Harvey Dent when the show premieres this fall. All three shows are the only ones to nab series orders from The CW and will join the few returning series the network has left.

Set in the late 1800s, Walker: Independence follows Abby Walker (Shadowhunters and Arrow star Katherine McNamara) as she tries to solve the mystery of her husband’s murder on their journey out West. Matt Barr, who recurs on the parent series as Hoyt Rawlins, will also star as Hoyt Rawlins—I’m assuming the 1800s Hoyt Rawlins is an ancestor… or a time traveler.

Considering how many CW shows are streaming on Netflix, it’s not strange that fans might wonder if they can anticipate watching Walker: Independence on the service, too.

Walker Independence — “Pilot” — Image Number: WID101a_0023r — Pictured: Matt Barr as Hoyt — Photo: Anna Kooris / The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Walker is not on Netflix and the prequel series will not be on Netflix either. The Netflix/CW deal expired a few years ago and while currently airing CW shows will finish out their lifetimes on the streaming service (shows like All American and Riverdale), newer CW shows will go to HBO Max.

Now, Walker: Independence is a little different from the new show The Winchesters because it’s actually a CBS Studios show. For now, CW and HBO Max have a deal, but in the future, there might be some re-negotiating so that CBS-owned CW shows go to Paramount+ while WB-owned shows go to HBO Max.

That deal has not happened yet, though, so expect the Walker prequel to head to HBO Max alongside the parent series.

Walker: Independence will debut this fall on The CW, airing Thursday nights at 9/8c following new episodes of Walker.

