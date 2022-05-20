Home Latest News

AT&T, Microsoft, and Welbilt Partner to Create Transformative Kitchen – QSR magazine

By
Abhinav Mishra
-
Ads

As restaurant operators seek to accelerate their digital transformation in response to labor challenges, changing consumer behaviors, and increasing  cost pressures, AT&T, Microsoft and Welbilt are coming together to help restaurants digitize, simplify and transform their kitchens across the food service industry.  
Welbilt selected AT&T to connect their award-winning KitchenConnect cloud solution to build upon their restaurant equipment manufacturing expertise. KitchenConnect delivers improved  efficiency, reduced cost, and enhanced food quality to commercial kitchens.  
“Using AT&T’s wireless IoT networks to connect all the sites for a particular foodservice brand  helps us quickly improve customers’ operations through digital transformation while connecting  all the equipment at a restaurant with Microsoft technology like Azure Sphere gives us a great  level of trust in the technology and security we are providing to our restaurant and foodservice  customers,” says Omar Jacques Omran, Welbilt’s VP of Digital/Managing Director of  KitchenConnect. 
KitchenConnect from Welbilt enables restaurant owners and operators to quickly deploy the latest approach to digitally transforming their restaurant and food service brands. The solution  provides secure telemetry by connecting new and existing food preparation equipment with  Azure Sphere powered guardian devices to Microsoft Azure IoT services. With AT&T’s wireless  cellular connectivity, one can keep the IoT data separate from other store systems for better  scale and security.  
Restaurant operators and foodservice retailers may now: 
• Monitor kitchen equipment with a single pane of glass approach and use predictive  maintenance analytics that can save hundreds of dollars per avoided incident by  minimizing downtime and service calls 
• Save crew time by automatically pushing recipe updates to all equipment sites to ensure  oven profiles are updated to support new product offerings or limited time offers • Track food safety and equipment across the restaurant food journey potentially saving  hundreds of dollars a month 
• Save thousands of dollars per year with real-time oil quality, filtration, and cleaning  monitoring  
• Greatly increase equipment longevity with regular monitoring across all a restaurant  brand’s locations 
• Provide energy management to save costs with high energy appliances, HVAC (Heating,  ventilation and air conditioning), and lighting monitoring. 
“Adding Welbilt’s decades of commercial kitchen equipment experience built into their  KitchenConnect software to the existing AT&T and Microsoft collaboration makes this an  extremely compelling solution to the restaurant and foodservice industry,” says Greg Wieboldt,  Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Solutions at AT&T. “This will enable us to accelerate  the digital transformation of an entire restaurant chain in a matter of months.” 
“Security by design has become an unnegotiable priority in IoT. With Azure Sphere, Microsoft is  providing a unique edge-to-cloud offering designed to simplify the development and deployment  of secured IoT solutions,” said Bin Shen, Vice President Communication Partners, Global  Channel Sales, at Microsoft. “The triad of Azure’s secure, interoperable IoT platform with  AT&T’s wireless network and Welbilt’s industry excellence helps operators create value-added connected restaurant experiences. They can turn data insights into business-critical actions  while trusting that their hardware and software are securely connected.” 
Visit Welbilt exhibit (booth #4023, South Hall) at the 2022 Restaurant Show in Chicago at  McCormick Place, from May 21st – May 24. 
The five times weekly e-newsletter that keeps you up-to-date on the latest industry news and additions to this website.
Space for Lease in Lexington SC with Starbucks as Co-Tenant.

source

Ads
Previous articleUK Regulator Scrutinizes TerraUSD Fallout as It Weighs Crypto Rules – Bloomberg
Next articleiGaming, Cryptocurrency, and NFTs Critical to Casino Industry's Post-Pandemic Future, Says Info-Tech Research Group – Yahoo Finance

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR