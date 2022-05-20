The Best Hulu Original Shows to Watch Now – The Manual

Ads

Even without original shows, Hulu has one of the best TV streaming libraries for movies, documentaries, and shows. The streaming service hosts plenty of classic shows that fans of TV history will love to dive into, but that’s not the only thing that Hulu has to offer. Much like Netflix, Hulu has branched into original programming in recent years, and some of its shows have been enormous successes both critically and with the service’s subscribers.

The shows that Hulu has created run the gamut from high-minded literary adaptations to wild comedies. There’s something for everyone on the streaming service, and that’s part of its appeal. It may not have the brand recognition of something like Netflix, but Hulu has plenty of worthwhile content.

The Essential Guide for MenThe Manual is simple — we show men how to live a life that is more engaged. As our name implies, we offer a suite of expert guides on a wide range of topics, including fashion, food, drink, travel, and grooming. We don’t boss you around; we’re simply here to bring authenticity and understanding to all that enriches our lives as men on a daily basis.

source