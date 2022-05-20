Why is Live Crypto Party’s LCP token trending? – Kalkine Media

Ads

Why is Live Crypto Party’s LCP token trending?

Ankit is a law graduate. He holds an interest in public policy, corporate ethics, development economics, macro-economic policies, and sustainable development….

Cryptoassets may register steep gains or book severe losses over a short time. This hyper-volatility can make big news, but a section of enthusiasts seem undeterred. This reflected in how BTC, ETH and other tokens had gained in past 24 hours as of writing.

BTC and ETH were both up over three per cent. But aside from these popular assets, the cryptoverse is filled with tens of thousands of small tokens. One token trending as of writing was Live Crypto Party. Is this the next big thing in cryptos? Though predicting this is fairly impossible, let’s know why LCP is making news.

The project seemingly falls under the metaverse category of cryptoverse. Live Crypto Party claims it is a “party-to-earn” platform. Play-to-earn or P2E tokens like AXS and MANA are already popular. These have billion-dollar market caps, and their trading volume is also high. Live Crypto Party, however, has yet to enter that league.

What it is promising is “buyback” of any token on any specific day with up to 80 per cent profit for the holder. Live Crypto Party platform states that users can vote for a particular asset. The voted asset will then undergo a buyback, resulting in profit for the holders. The project also claims to reward users for engaging in offline and online events. Rewards, it says, will accrue in cryptos and NFTs.

The other major highlight is referrals, which come with rewards in cryptos as well as tangible goods.

Live Crypto Party has recently announced that LCP token’s new version is trading on SafeMoon. For those who may not know, SafeMoon allows launch of new tokens. SafeMoon DeFi has its own native token SAFEMOON.

Live Crypto Party wants to become a participant in metaverse. It is also claiming to have NFT features. Most metaverse tokens like Axie Infinity and Decentraland come with similar offerings.

So far in 2022, most major metaverse gaming tokens have lost heavily. AXS had a year-to-date (YTD) loss of over 75 per cent as writing, while MANA was down over 65 per cent. Overall, cryptos in every category, including DeFi and blockchain networks, have lost this year. Live Crypto Party is a very new entrant, and price data is not available.



Data provided by CoinMarketCap.com

Live Crypto Party’s party-to-earn feature seems similar to P2E. However, how buybacks and referrals will be managed has yet to be seen. LCP token’s new SafeMoon listing could be why it is trending. But LCP token’s absence from major platforms like CoinMarketCap make it difficult to assess its financial performance.

