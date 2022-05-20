Netflix announces plans for BioShock movie – Axios

Ads

Netflix confirmed rumors Tuesday that it is partnering with publisher Take-Two Interactive to create a live-action adaptation of BioShock.

Driving the news: This adds to a long list of video game adaptations Netflix has in the pipeline, as it plumbs a category largely ignored by streaming rivals Disney Plus and HBO Max.

Between the lines: The critically acclaimed 2007 game BioShock sent players into a failed Ayn Randian underwater utopia called Rapture, that had since been overrun by a warped group of survivors.

The big picture: Netflix’s zeal for gaming kicked into overdrive in recent years, with a slew of gaming series and the launch of its own line of video games.

Sign up for the new Axios Gaming newsletter here.

source