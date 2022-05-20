Essential off-roader checklist – The Daily Star

Ads

With the monsoon coming in heavy, off-roaders are rejoicing and planning their next mud-filled vacation. If you’re planning a similar off-road journey, there are a few things you might need beforehand. Here is a checklist of things you might require, should the situation arise, before you head off-road again.

You’re not planning on rolling in a Hyundai, are you? An optimum off-roader should have a working and functional low and high range gearbox and locking differentials. The latter will be required the most, often in combination with a low range in situations with low traction. A second-hand Hilux or a Hilux Surf is your best bet. Sadly, a good Defender is out of reach in today’s market.

In case your vehicle gets stuck in unprecedented road conditions, make sure your traction pads are sufficiently adjusted. Ideally, an onboard winch is your saviour, but a lower technological option remains in plastic traction pads. Found on Daraz for about Tk. 3,000, plastic traction pads should get you back on track even when stuck on the road. To use them, simply put them underneath the driving wheels.

On the off chance that you fumble the bag, be prepared to break the bank and take a hit financially as winches won’t come cheap. Installing one also means you’re the designated driver for off-road recovery in your group.

Don’t expect to be an instrument of driving genius just because you have got the fancy bells and whistles. Tires will forever be the limiting factor on and off track. Road tires will be no good on loose surfaces, but you will be doing wheel spins for days. Mud or all-terrain tires are optimal, even though your fuel economy might take a noticeable hit. While you’re at it, look for portable air compressors too.

Light bars are guaranteed to make your off-roader ten times cooler. They also offer great functionality when your primary headlights get covered in mud. But the best use of LED light bars might arguably be an accessory to road rage as you can use them to blind annoying traffic on several occasions.

If you’re planning on taking a dip and not hydro locking your pride and joy, you should look for snorkels. They will give you extra wiggle room in knee-deep situations while looking cool.

Be prepared to look for heavy construction equipment near you should things go south. Recovery won’t come free.

Does everything seem expensive in the real world for you? Video games once again have you covered. SnowRunners on PC and consoles depict a sense of realism related to off-roading exceptionally well. Great way to learn while not getting your hands dirty.

