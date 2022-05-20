Is Flow (FLOW) crypto rising on Coinbase news? – Kalkine Media

Ads

Is Flow (FLOW) crypto rising on Coinbase news?

The Flow (FLOW) token price by more than 1% in the last 24 hours to Friday morning, while its trading volume declined 49.71% in the same period.

Flow offers a high-speed decentralized blockchain platform for developers. It was created for powering new generation games, applications, and digital assets. According to the project team, it is a layer-one blockchain designed to consistently deliver superior blockchain experiences through its offering like Dapper Wallet, CryptoKitties, etc.

It is focused on improving the protocol’s usability and adoption. The project claims that some top global brands and developers are already part of the platform, providing quality content and experience.

Its ecosystem comprises top entertainment brands, creative studios, and startups, such as Warner Music, Ubisoft, NBA, etc. It also has partnerships with gaming developers like Animoca Brands, nWay, OpenSea and crypto brands like Circle and Binance.

The FLOW token is the native currency of the Flow ecosystem. It aims to create a new, inclusive, and borderless digital economy. The token powers its digital infrastructure to ensure the smooth functioning of its network and the apps.

The token is used to make payments and participate in the network and receive rewards and future protocol governance by validators, developers, and token holders. It also acts as a long-term reserve asset to drive the Flow economy.

The FLOW token is available for trading on exchanges like Binance, OKX and FTX.

FLOW gained traction after Coinbase announced Thursday that it listed the token on Coinbase.com and iOS and Android apps. Coinbase users can now log in with their account to buy, sell, store, or trade the Flow token.

The FLOW crypto was priced at US$2.92 at 9:33 am ET on May 20, up 1.48%, while its volume for the last 24 hours plummeted 49.71% to US$101.08 million. It has a market cap of US$3.02 billion, and its fully-diluted market cap is over US$3.97 billion.

The token has a total supply of over 1.37 billion, and its current circulating supply is 1.04 billion. The token saw the highest price of US$5.98 and the lowest price of US$2.29 in the last 30 days.

